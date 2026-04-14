United CEO Scott Kirby Pitched Buying American Airlines — The Man It Fired Wants The Ultimate Revenge Deal

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has pitched regulators on the idea of buying American Airlines.
When Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy talked about the possibility of airline mergers – and that President Trump likes to see “big deals happen” – everyone assumed this referred to the possible acquisition of JetBlue, by United, American, Southwest or Alaska. But perhaps “big deals” was a clue.
- Scott Kirby was fired as President of American Airlines. He loves to troll – and beat – American, and clearly relishes his airline’s outperformance. This would be the ultimate comeuppance.
- This would give United the presence it’s looking for in New York, make them the largest player in Los Angeles, and give them a hub in the Southeast.
- Under traditional antitrust analysis, this would never be permitted. Together the two airlines would have more than one-third of the domestic airline market. Their combined position in Chicago and Los Angeles would not normally be permitted. New York might be considered a problem, to the extent that Newark and the New York airports are considered one market.
One imagines that some of the most extreme competitive concentration, such as in Chicago, could be addressed by spinning off the American Airlines position there – the way that United and US Airways had once proposed to create ‘DC Air’ under the ownership of BET founder Robert Johnson, before ultimately walking away from that deal amidst competition concerns and an economy that was turning south. Duffy himself references the possibility of carving out and disposing of assets to address competition concern.
But it’s not enough to get signoff from the Department of Justice. So even if these are unusual times for the executive branch of the federal government, and the Department of Justice cleared such a merger under Hart-Scott-Rodino review, declined to sue to block it or agreed to a settlement,
- Any state can sue to block the merger and seek an injunction under the Clayton Act on behalf of their residents.
- Individuals and groups can also sue, provided they can demonstrate standing and can demonstrate antitrust injury. That includes competitors, customers, suppliers, and unions.
So any potential combination between American Airlines and United would face not just significant scrutiny under traditional federal antitrust rules, it would face a flurry of opposition by states and private actors as well.
Ultimately, consolidation of this sort is not likely to benefit consumers (the traditional antitrust analysis). That’s not just about airfares, it’s about products and services, and even frequent flyer programs. The barriers to entry in the airline industry are significant, from competition being blocked by government-granted slots and gates to limits on foreign investment, to regulatory barriers to starting new carriers.
That doesn’t mean all mergers ought to be blocked. Spirit Airlines would have been stronger had the Biden administration not blocked JetBlue from acquiring it (though JetBlue would likely be weaker!). Still, this is one of the wilder suggestions we’ve seen. But it lends new significance to United Airlines CFO Mike Leskinen telling investors that “it’s a unique environment that — where M&A is possible.”
Comments
As long as they name the new airline after the President and give him a golden share with royalties paid to his family’s Qatari bank account directly… sounds like this will actually happen.
/s
Even with all its problems, I’ll take American over United any day.
@Ron — Please consider Delta. (@L737, where’s @Matt?!)
@ Gary — What @1990 said, although I suspect that a one-time 7-figure donation to The Trump-Epstein Foundation would do the trick.
If this actually comes to fruition, Tim Dunn would almost certainly have a stroke. Of course, he will tell us that this cannot happen. Under normal circumstances, I would agree 100%, but there is a small chance if United hurries.
Probably just a negotiating tactic. Ask for something outrageous (AA), settle for something less(B6).
Scott definitely has an axe to grind. Good for him for at least having the motivation to take it to his former employer.
@1990: thanks for the laugh, I’m old enough when he had his own airline back in the day competing with New York Air.
If this rumor that came from Reuters (I did click to the source) is true, I could make a killing buying American Airlines stock. When the actually bidding starts, wait for the price to double, the sell.
Easy peasy money, LOL, I am heading to my stock account right now. Wait, I think my wings are done.
I just saved my wings, what was I planning to do. I forget. Fortune made and lost through absentmindedness.
@DunkinDFDubya — And, like his casinos, and scam university, it didn’t go too well. Reality TV and branding really were his strengths.
@Mantis — You know, Dr. Toboggan… you’re probably onto something…
@Other Just Saying — Yeah, yeah… AAL… to the moon… diamond hands… whatever the kids over at wallstbets would say… regards.
All of that, said and done, with a corrupt WH who owns the DOJ, and is more than happy to play for pay..this could screw up the industry and the economy even further. terrible times ahead.
United SUCKS! Any airline (even Frontier) is better than United. Scott Kirby is also a POS. American being better than United is proof if this. I wouldn’t spend a dime with United and American definitely upgraded itself when they ousted him.
Shoot me now even with the thought of such a merger
American all the way even with all their worts and some of their cranky FAs
Delta still the worst in my perception for all reasons.I AVOID at all costs like Spirit Allegiant Frontier etc
With inflation top of mind for constituents, there’s not much case a big merger at this stage will lower average or median fares. Might get bipartisan support on this being unhelpful to inflation.
In a word, NO!! This merger would be so bad for consumers. The big three are big enough.
UNITED RISING
April fools????
It’s stunning how much less American’s market capitalization is, and its debt is only going have a bigger spread from UA as fuel prices dig in.
This isn’t as crazy as it seems from the perspective of AA shareholders. UA is only going to out perform AA stock more as time goes on.
I don’t want to live in a United American world. I don’t want to pay that much money for a plane ticket. Southwest, on the other hand, is likely an attractive target at this point. It has cut itself to the bone, and everything about them screams “buy me!” I hope that never happens, but it probably would if they gave up gates at DAL and slots at DCA. I still believe a B6/WN tie-up would be optimal.
Actually, the concept is not as crazy at it sounds. American Airlines has essentially no presence on the West Coast other than to its hubs. AA has PHX, whereas UA has nothing similar to grab growing Sunbelt traffic. AA in DFW is almost triple the size of United is in IAH. AA has no mid-continent hub like UA and DL do in DEN and SLC. AA’s hub in PHL is probably losing money. AA’s real strenghts are in DFW and CLT, the later of which has virtually no transatlantic service and is more than 3X the size of UA IAD hub, where there is substantial transatlantic service and more coming. AA is losing money in ORD and will probably de-hub it anyway when the new gates are done in PHX and DFW.
This would substantially improve UA’s position across the Sunbelt and in the Southeast, although DL in ATL would still be unshakable both because of its physical location and that Atlanta is the largest regional city.
A merger would rationalize LAX where it’s unclear who, if anybody, is making money.
The narrowbody fleets are reasonably compatible, although AA’s is weighted towards the not latest version of 737’s and A321’s. AA is in a world of hurt with widebodies, having gotten rid of too many during Covid and now not being able to get 787’s until the early 2030’s and only a few at that.
Merging their IT would be a nightmare, but obviously Kirby has considered it.
American has a higher debt load and lower profit margins, somethat isn’t likely to change as AA lacks the international footprint compared to UA to capture higher profits and deal with higher costs.
UA would be saddled with American Eagle’s less productive fleet, which, because of AA’s scope clause, operates a good chunk of planes configured for 65 seats while UAX is flying the same planes with 70 or 76 seats. I suspect that UA’s new flight attendant contract allowing for the company to wholly own a regional didn’t happen by coincidence.
But most importantly, if you are an American Airlines stockholder, would you rather be holding AA stock going forward or UA stock?