Airport Lounge Guest Ordered Six Burgers And Filled Duffel Bags With Food — This Is Why Nice Things Don’t Last

Overcrowded airport lounges is a worldwide problem. And lounge guests who don’t seem like they belong in a space that was once considered refined is a problem everywhere you go. I felt seen reading this article in – of all things – the Nagpur edition of Indian newspaper The Hitavada published on Sunday.

Many of us may have experienced this. Author spot on. pic.twitter.com/x1KyHLl62S

If the airport terminal is a test of patience, the Lounge is a full-blown gladiator arena. For the Indian traveller, the lounge is not a place to relax; it is a high-stakes tactical mission to extract maximum ‘Value for Money’ from a credit card that offers two complimentary visits per quarter. The moment that glass door opens, the transformation from ‘tired traveller’ to ‘buffet commando’ is instantaneous.

The strategic perimeter: The first rule of the Lounge Siege is to secure a base of operations. Before a single grain of rice is sighted. A sophisticated deployment of personal effects take place, draping a laptop bag over one chair, a denim jacket over another, and perhaps a single shoe or a half-eaten packet of chips on a third. This ensures a family of four can sit together. Once the perimeter is established the reconnaissance begins.

The ‘poha’-pasta paradox: The lounge buffet is a surreal landscape where the laws of culinary pairing die a messy death. On a single porcelain plate, you will find a geological layering of architectural wonder. A base of oily ‘poha’; a lonely, slightly damp chicken nugget; a scoop of penne arrabbiata and a ‘gulab jamun’ swimming precariously in a lake of ‘sambar’.

The frantic frenzy is driven by the primal fear that the ‘paneer butter masala’ might run out before your next trip.

This leads to the mountain manoeuvre: Piling food so high that it defies gravity. If you aren’t carrying a plate that looks like a scale model of the Himalayas, are you even getting your credit card’s worth? To eat lightly is to let the banks win, and no self-respecting traveller will allow that.

The beverage border dispute: Then there is the coffee machine—the ultimate bottleneck of human civilisation. Here, a silent war of attrition takes place. There is always one person—usually an uncle in a safari suit—trying to decipher the ‘Cappuccino’ button as if it were the launch code for a nuclear missile. Behind him, a line of twelve people vibrates with the intensity of a jet engine. Meanwhile, at the bar, the ‘Free Alcohol’ signal goes out like a silent whistle. Suddenly, people who haven’t had a drink in three years are double-fisting gin and tonics at 10:30 AM, because “It’s included, na?”

The ‘last boarding call’ looting: The approaching boarding time triggers the snack heist. Suddenly, the ‘all-you-can-eat’ policy is interpreted as ‘all-you-can-carry’.

Apples, small packets of Marie biscuits, and those tiny sealed water bottles disappear into handbags and laptop sleeves with the speed of a magician’s sleight of hand.

The logic is bulletproof: the airline might offer a dry, overpriced sandwich, but the lounge offers a ‘takeaway’ service that—while not officially sanctioned—is morally required.

As the traveller stumbles toward the gate, clutching a stomach full of mismatched carbs and a pocket full of sugar sachets, there is a profound sense of victory. They have conquered the lounge.

Most importantly, they have eaten enough to power a small village for a week, all for the price of a two-rupee credit card authentication charge!