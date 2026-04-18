Abraham Lincoln Documentary Somehow Broadcast Over Houston Air Traffic Control Frequency [Roundup]

SFO Waymo pickup is now at the Grand Hyatt, which is on the red airtrain line and only a couple stops from the main terminals.

Much quicker than the previous spot at the rental car center which is serviced by the blue line and much further out.

Took me less than 10 mins to get… https://t.co/iAXs8np6Yj pic.twitter.com/o23sOL8QgK

— Ethan McKanna (@ethanmckanna) April 16, 2026