Airport Pickups Are The Real Relationship Test — The Effort Is The Point

A woman traveling to a work conference wanted her husband to drive her to the airport, 30 minutes away. He agreed to do it but guilted her over it, ‘I’ll do it, but I want it known this is a massive inconvenience.’ He went to Reddit for reaction, eventually deleted the post because the internet was brutal, but the discussion spread across social media.

The real issue here isn’t transportation logistics, but his resentment of ordinary acts of care inside the marriage with an airport run treated like martyrdom.

i actually don’t understand why ppl care about airport pickups/drop offs in the age of uber. if the airport is like 10 min away i see how it’s nice, but driving an hour or more round trip is just a huge waste of time. https://t.co/grzNHgcTn5 — Romy (@Romy_Holland) March 19, 2026

There are basically three camps on this issue.

“Just use Uber or take the train.” Airport trips are a bad use of household or friend time. Asking someone to spend 1–2 hours, plus gas, tolls, parking and stress, to save you a rideshare fare is inefficient and selfish. Besides, “for a work trip, the employer should cover the transport.” Solo airport transport is more efficient, too, because friend or spouse pickups are extra driving (roundtrip) while an Uber can take passengers in both directions.

Airport trips are a bad use of household or friend time. Asking someone to spend 1–2 hours, plus gas, tolls, parking and stress, to save you a rideshare fare is inefficient and selfish. Besides, “for a work trip, the employer should cover the transport.” Solo airport transport is more efficient, too, because friend or spouse pickups are extra driving (roundtrip) while an Uber can take passengers in both directions. “Airport pickup is care, not just transportation.” The point is intimacy, reassurance, ritual, and showing up. It’s a small sacrifice that signals the relationship matters. And it signals an act of love precisely because it requires effort.

The point is intimacy, reassurance, ritual, and showing up. It’s a small sacrifice that signals the relationship matters. And it signals an act of love it requires effort. “Depends on distance, airport, and trip purpose.” Some people think 8 minutes to San Diego, which is close to the city, sure. But an hour each way to an airport, no, unless there’s a special circumstance like an elderly passenger.

The argument is really about whether marriage or friendship should be optimized like a transaction. The anti-pickup side thinks so for routine airport trips. The pro-pickup side thinks that mindset itself is the problem. The middle position is the economist favorite, at what margin? The right answer depends on how much distance and time it takes versus how much extra care is needed?

“Lol just drive your wife 30 minutes and shut up you stupid idiot.” “In Washington, D.C. we don’t say ‘I love you,’ we say, ‘I’ll pick you up from Dulles.’” “You’re basically saying ‘will you spend $15-20 and 2 hours of your day to save me $60 and give me the experience of a taxi driver i like talking to?’” “My wife doesn’t even get ORD pickups.” “To borrow a phrase from Jerry Seinfeld, asking someone to pick you up at the airport is the ‘going all the way’ in a male relationship.”

The canonical ‘airport ride says everything about the relationship’ story comes from When Harry Met Sally. Harry says: “You take someone to the airport, it’s clearly the beginning of the relationship.” And, he says, once that stops, the relationship has changed.

What the discussion misses, though, is that taking someone to the airport or picking them up isn’t the end of the decision. You need to dig deeper into how do you do it?

Cell phone waiting lot. Have them call you when they land (or monitor it yourself online) and approach the terminal when they’re ready to be picked up, timing depending on whether they have checked bags to wait for or not. Call this “the drive by.”

Have them call you when they land (or monitor it yourself online) and approach the terminal when they’re ready to be picked up, timing depending on whether they have checked bags to wait for or not. Call this “the drive by.” Pick them up at departures rather than arrivals, since that’s often less crowded. Call this “the expert move.” This shows them you know what you’re doing , they’re in capable hands. This is especially useful with no checked bags as they don’t need to head down to baggage claim. With checked bags it usually means heading back upstairs – with luggage – and isn’t helpful.

rather than arrivals, since that’s often less crowded. Call this “the expert move.” This shows them you , they’re in capable hands. This is especially useful with no checked bags as they don’t need to head down to baggage claim. With checked bags it usually means heading back upstairs – with luggage – and isn’t helpful. Park and go inside the terminal this is more expensive (parking cost) and more time-consuming, but it’s a more intimate gesture. You greet them earlier and escort them out, helping them with their bags. It shows next-level caring and that you couldn’t wait to see them. Call this “next level caring.” You need to research where to meet them, knowing where they’re going to come out of security, and take care not to miss them. This takes extra work if you are surprising them, and it’s much easier if you coordinate meeting them via text.

this is more expensive (parking cost) and more time-consuming, but it’s a more intimate gesture. You greet them earlier and escort them out, helping them with their bags. It shows next-level caring and that you couldn’t wait to see them. Call this “next level caring.” You need to research where to meet them, knowing where they’re going to come out of security, and take care not to miss them. This takes extra work if you are surprising them, and it’s much easier if you coordinate meeting them via text. Meet them at their gate. This is next level because it’s unexpected in the post-9/11 world and because it takes real effort and thus is a more powerful signal to the person you’re meeting. Call this “the bold gesture.” For this you either need a gate pass or a ticket to go through security (in the U.S.). Several airports let you arrange in advance to go through security when you’re not flying, because they want more concessions spend. You can get a gate pass if you’re renting an American Airlines Admirals Club conference room. Or buy a refundable ticket, use it to go through security, and cancel the ticket – though consistently buying tickets you do not intend to use may get you in trouble with the airline.

Seinfeld takes the airport pickup to another level. George and Kramer’s effort to collect Jerry and Elaine lay out the way the airport pickup is annoying, resentful, and still somehow socially expected. The task is burdensome, and that’s why everyone recognizes it as a favor with real meaning.

Airport pickups reveal an individual’s whole theory of love. There’s deadweight cost, and that’s precisely the point, it’s a favor that is inefficient enough to mean something. Of course, there’s a better way to show you care with a mic drop rather than deadweight loss of the roundtrip. Just send bodyguards and a motorcade there are even various convoy sizes to choose from.