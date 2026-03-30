Delta Air Lines Returned Minutes After Takeoff With An Engine On Fire — Passengers Filmed Flames From The Cabin

Delta’s flight 104 from Delta Flight 104 São Paulo Guarulhos to Atlanta suffered a serious problem with its left engine just after takeoff. Video of the fire from inside the cabin is incredible.

The Airbus A330-323 returned to the airport within about 10 minutes and landed safely. Departure was at about 11:49 p.m. on Sunday night. They stopped their climb around 4,500 feet and the plane returned around 11:59 p.m. The 20-year old airframe, registered as N813NW, had its left (number one) Pratt & Whitney PW4168A engine catch fire. Debris from the engine landed in the grass area and started a brush fire near the runway.

The cockpit crew did a phenomenal job here, as you’d expect. The pilots sounded completely calm on air traffic control as they handled the emergency.

This is something they train for, and that the aircraft can handle. Passengers sitting next to a burning engine would be terrifying, though. I’ve been on a plane that lost an engine in a bird strike on takeoff. I know that the aircraft can fly on just one engine. But that loud bang, followed by the most direct return into Dallas I’d ever been given still gave me pause and had me holding my breath until we were safely on the ground.

Two-engine planes are designed to survive and land safely after losing one engine (and even to continue to fly!), Here procedure was followed perfectly, stopping the climb, running the checklist, and returning to the nearest suitable field.

The biggest challenge here is that for a long haul departure, the plane is loaded with fuel – and overweight for landing. That leaves less marging for error – stopping takes longer, brakes heat, tires stress. When possible, that’s why pilots burn or dump fuel prior to landing. Here the immediate return was the right call. One report says “left landing gear also caught fire.” Although my read is that it’s equally possible that there could have been heated metal or sparks after the left main gear brake area overheated.