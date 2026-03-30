Air Canada Passenger Urinated On The Floor At The Gate — Bystanders Thought He Was Sleepwalking

An Air Canada passenger was filmed urinating on the floor at gate D72 in Calgary airport before flight AC150 to Toronto, the 9:25 p.m. departure. Bystanders in the video can be heard saying, “Why is this guy peeing on the floor? He’s sleeping. Yeah. He’s sleep walking… Sir. Please. Sir.”

Commenters think the obvious: this is disgusting. They want consequences. A small group excuses him somewhat for being out of it, half asleep, or under the influence of a chemical. I don’t think these are excuses the exculpate him. But this does create an opportunity for potty humor, which is always welcome.

I do think that what he’s doing is a crime under Canadian criminal code, indecent act in a public place and disorderly conduct in a public place and possibly even public nudity.

Strangely, this happens more than you think. A passenger was filmed seated in Turkish Airlines economy, seat belted into his middle seat, just urinating while aiming at the safety briefing card in the seat pocket in front of him. He can be seen looking around somewhat furtively as he does it.. There’s video.

Last year, an American Airlines first class passenger was caught urinating and ‘flicking the bean’ after downing 9 jack and cokes. A man urinated on a seatmate during an American Airlines flight to Delhi back in March. And in one of my favorite cases, an American Airlines passenger had to be told that there was a lavatory on board and not to just use the seat and that man claimed not to be drunk ‘just chewing gum’. Meanwhile, British Airways had to tell staff to stop urinating in their cargo holds.

A Spirit Airlines passenger was actually on the plane when this happened, or rather crew wouldn’t let the passenger use the lavatory so they were forced to go on the floor.

At Frontier Airlines – the ultra-low cost carrier, attracting passengers who are attracted to ultra-low cost carriers – there’s a clear compensation value. If you are urinated on by another passenger during a flight, that’s worth a $75 voucher towards future travel.

When noting these incidents, I like to draw lessons – either for how to behave as a passenger, how to manage the behavior of others, or what airlines might do to improve the overall experience. In the 1994 film Speechless Michael Keaton tells Geena Davis about the importance of a “You see, Timmy.”

At the end of every Lassie, Timmy’s mom would say to him, “You see, Timmy…” She’d teach him a lesson. It was always hopeful, always had heart. That’s what his voters are waiting for.

At the end of each episode of Son of the Beach, Timothy Stack’s Notch Johnson would repeat the formula, only winding up with non-sequiturs (“Oh, hi teens. Notch Johnson here. Tonight’s show

was about..” ). For instance, “Tonight’s show was about incontinence.” “Tonight’s show was about hernias.”

Here the best takeaway I’ve got here though: maybe, don’t do this as a passenger? You see, Timmy…