Delta Defends JFK Display That Erased Israel For Arab American Heritage Month

Delta Air Lines is defending an employee display at New York JFK that erases Israel for Arab American Heritage month. As Dan Eleff explains, it “depicts a country called Palestine with borders from the River to the Sea.”
Delta explains that the display reported by multiple passengers was put together by employees “in an employee-only break room” and that they,
proudly recognize and support our people in celebrating many different cultures and heritage moments that are meaningful to them throughout the year – none of which reflect Delta‘s geo-political views.
Dear @Delta,
I understand that it is Arab American Heritage Month. But why does celebrating that include displays in your lounge @JFKairport that completely erase the State of Israel? pic.twitter.com/cuRA49eiG8
— Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) April 15, 2026
There does seem to be a difference between supporting the celebration of Arab American Heritage Month and doing it by literally erasing the Jewish state from the map. At least the display identifies the capital as Ramallah in the West Bank, rather than Jerusalem.
Comments
mgmt. needs to find out who did it, and get out the pink slips.
They should wake up! Arab countries now see Israel as the ally that they are. The Middle East is in for some amazing times in the coming years.
Why the heck should Israel be included in Arab American history month? They’re emphatically not an Arab state!
There’s probably a better way to respectfully celebrate Arab heritage… you know, the ethnicity and cultural identity of the people who have had a long history of cohabitation in the region.
BUT… nuance, ongoing war, and thousands of years of history. *deep sigh*
Do they erase Arab countries for Israel heritage month? Palestine is NOT a country so why is it even on that map?
The Israeli flag should have a Star of David, a crescent, a cross, a five pointed star and more colors to be more inclusive of the people who are citizens of Israel.
We need to stop celebrating hyphenated Americanism.
Arturo is correct. Palestine was nerve a sovereign country. It was a geographical region. I will bet big money that all of the folks waving those flags and singing from the river to the sea have no idea about that.
@Connor — That’s an oversimplification. You’re also conflating nationality, ethnicity, and religion. Within Israel, there are people who are Jewish, Arab, and other backgrounds, all of whom share a common nationality, regardless of their differing ethnicities or religious practices.
Premium Terrorist activities at Delta Airlines. Disgusting.
@GUWonder — Might as well adopt the ‘COEXIST’ bumper-sticker… (not gonna happen).
Then Arabians should go back to Mideast.
Israel clearly doesn’t want to be an Arab homeland. A growing percentage of the European-Israelis want to purge non-Jewish Arabs from Israel and even current and future Israel-occupied territories beyond the 1967 borders.
Creditian going to self-remove to Europe when he’s about as European-American as Elizabeth Warren?
@Creditian — Did you forget the ‘/s’? If not, you’re conflating geography with nationality and ethnicity (and religion, probably). Israel is geographically already located in the Mideast (also referred to as Middle East). Also, not all Arabians are Arabs; not all Arabs are Arabian; not all Arabs are even in the Mideast; not all Arabs are practicing Muslims.
@GUWonder — Well, not all Israelis, and not all Jewish people, want what you suggest. Just as not all Arabs or Americans, even, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, religion or lack of religion, want just one thing. Much of this depends on leadership, power, and resources, like usual. I’d personally prefer decisions be made democratically with the best interests of all the population in mind.
Sorry, my ‘umm ackchualleee…’ is acting up again.
Mark Goldfeder with a history of being a Trump apologist and right-wing hack on behalf of the Federalist Society and authors of Project 2025.
@GUWonder – what on earth does any of this have to do with the incident at hand?
I wonder how Delta would feel about a work group celebrating Southern Heritage with the “Stars and Bars?” Think it would fly if South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina flags flew across company property under a Delta Banner but excluding anyone who was Western Airlines or Northwest Airlines, for not being Southern Delta enough.
Talk about a double standard in inclusivity here. Delta just had a huge “racial and cultural pandering” fail. Take that for a ride in you General Lee with Bo and Luke Duke.