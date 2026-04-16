Delta Defends JFK Display That Erased Israel For Arab American Heritage Month

Delta Air Lines is defending an employee display at New York JFK that erases Israel for Arab American Heritage month. As Dan Eleff explains, it “depicts a country called Palestine with borders from the River to the Sea.”

Delta explains that the display reported by multiple passengers was put together by employees “in an employee-only break room” and that they,

proudly recognize and support our people in celebrating many different cultures and heritage moments that are meaningful to them throughout the year – none of which reflect Delta‘s geo-political views.

Dear @Delta,

I understand that it is Arab American Heritage Month. But why does celebrating that include displays in your lounge @JFKairport that completely erase the State of Israel? pic.twitter.com/cuRA49eiG8 — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) April 15, 2026

There does seem to be a difference between supporting the celebration of Arab American Heritage Month and doing it by literally erasing the Jewish state from the map. At least the display identifies the capital as Ramallah in the West Bank, rather than Jerusalem.