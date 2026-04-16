Federal Court Upholds No Fly List: You Have A Right To Travel, But Not To Fly [Roundup]

I hope you enjoy the show We’re about to start service

the american mind (me) cannot comprehend european airline flight prices can i just book all 190 seats for $3400 and have a private 737 flight? pic.twitter.com/xPCy5VJ9Zy — Alex Kehr (@alexkehr) April 15, 2026

In any case, my first thought was this:

The point is that airlines aren’t just making money on the fare, but for ultra-low cost carriers fees are a significant portion of the cost of travel. And they’re only going to earn fees on each actual passenger, not on the no shows or extra seats. So selling out the whole plane for base fares breaks the model.