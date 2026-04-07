Delta Pilots Earn Up To $465.13 An Hour — They Want A Fast New Deal Before The Window Closes

Delta Air Lines and its pilots are opening negotiations for a new contract, and the union wants fast bargaining. They shared their opening proposal on Monday, with key priorities including scope provisions; pay rates including retirement, holiday and vacation days; better layover hotels; higher priority on personal travel as a non-rev; better commuting and deadheading travel and more schedule flexibility.

The current Delta pilot agreement took effect on March 2, 2023 and becomes amendable on December 31, 2026. At times labor contracts don’t get negotiated before they reach their planned end. In aviation, under the Railway Labor Act, these terms stay in effect until a new agreement is in place.

Starting now is a good thing. These agreements usually take a long time. That March 2023 agreement?



Negotiations started April 5, 2019



Delta went to federal mediation starting on January 6, 2020



But bargaining was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic



Talks resumed on January 18, 2022



An agreement in principle was reached on December 2, 2022



The deal was ratified on March 1, 2023.

Last time around, Delta pilots set the bar for the industry. That agreement delivered 34% pay raises over its life, costing $7.2 billion over four years. There were 18% raises in 2023, 5% on January 1, 2024, and 4% on January 1 of both 2025 and 2026.

The airline’s fortunes have improved dramatically since then, with over $18 billion of pretax income in the last four years. Pilots say if Delta is premium, then their pay should be too. They’re actually still better-paid than peers, though other airline deals have caught up on base wages.

Delta set the market in 2023. But the current pay advantage comes from profit sharing, not base wages.

At the top of the widebody scale, Delta, American, and United are basically tied: a 12-year Airbus A350, Boeing 777 or 787 captain make $465.13 an hour and first officers earn $317.73.

However on smaller widebodies like the Airbus A330 or 767 next year’s 12-year seniority rates will be $404.92 for a captain and $276.56 for a first officer versus $417.07 for a captain and $284.86 for a first officer at both American and United. (Since Delta’s deal runs through 2026, other airline pilots get raises next year but Delta pilots need a new deal for that – something that the airline’s non-union workforce don’t have to wait for.)

12-year seniority rates will be $404.92 for a captain and $276.56 for a first officer versus $417.07 for a captain and $284.86 for a first officer at both American and United. (Since Delta’s deal runs through 2026, other airline pilots get raises next year but Delta pilots need a new deal for that – something that the airline’s non-union workforce don’t have to wait for.) Delta 737 captains currently earn $388.27. Next year American will pay $402.01 and United will pay $399.92, while Southwest will be $401.04.

Nonetheless, Delta earns the most profits and pays out the most profit sharing.

Delta pilots are looking to move fast and keep the agenda focused. Profits are high now, but conditions can deteriorate quickly with the economy and with higher oil prices. Things can move quickly when they aren’t interrupted by macro situations. In 2012, Delta and ALPA reached an agreement seven months before the contract’s amendable date.

Currently, scope and equipment are live issues. Delta ordered 30 Boeing 787-10s, on top of prior 737-10 MAX orders, and they are in a strong position to negotiate over pay for those. And with Delta projecting 506 retirements this year, and resuming pilot hiring, there’s a window where the union has leverage – which is somewhat limited by the President’s control of the National Mediation Board. Airline strikes are rarely permitted, and weren’t during the Biden administration, but become even less likely with the current one.

Delta pilots are re-opening negotiations from strength, but they know that strength has a limited window. Delta still has a premium brand and premium profits, while their current pay deal is no longer head and shoulders above peers. So the time to execute is now in case that situation deteriorates.

(HT: @AeroCrewNews)