Traveler At Pet-Friendly Hotel Pitched Dog Meat Restaurant Recommendations [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  2. The thing is, Amex doesn’t care. The clubs are trash but people keep snarfing up both the cards and the cheap food thrown at them. All Amex cares about is getting people to fall for it, and for now it still works. Cardholder numbers have approximately doubled in recent years according to reliable sources. Once their lounge formula stops working they might actually do something different. Until then, expect this insanity to rage on.

  3. @Mike Hunt — If there is a substantial economic downturn, people will stop traveling as much, and may downgrade or close their high AF cards, so you may get your wish, one way or another.

  4. @Mike has it. Why change your model if they’re willing to wait 200 deep?

  5. Sorry for the followup. But, in an effort to be snarky, I oversimplified things. Airlines have BE and <30" pitch because if they offer better, pax won't pay them more and they have less seats to sell (with more pitch). Alas, I know those offering top-notch pizza are being run out of business by chains with low prices and low quality ingredients. There may be a solution for Amex lounges that isn't "so long as they keep renewing." We get what we accept rrom businesses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *