Traveler At Pet-Friendly Hotel Pitched Dog Meat Restaurant Recommendations [Roundup]

I am the first Mayor in the world to be made into a hologram — and unfortunately, it didn’t make my teams’ lives any easier (or give them a raise!) but it will help you find your way around our city. So whether you’re touching down at @FlySJC or watching the touchdown at Super… pic.twitter.com/l69aae2Cis

— Mayor Matt Mahan (@MattMahanSJ) February 3, 2026