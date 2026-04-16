[Ends Soon] Best-Ever 200,000-Point IHG Business Card Bonus

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IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card (See rates and fees)

The Chase IHG small business card has a limited-time offer to earn up to 200,000 bonus points that matches the best one they’ve ever had.



Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.



Plus, earn 60,000 Bonus Points after spending a total of $9,000 in the first 6 months from account opening.

The offer at this link ends at 9 a.m. Eastern on April 30, 2026.

That’s a great bonus that makes this $99 annual fee card worth getting, and the anniversary free night plus ability to redeem fourth night free (on consecutive four-night IHG points stays) makes the card a keeper. (I value the free night alone at twice the card’s annual fee.) I do not consider it the place for your ongoing spend.

IHG One Rewards covers brands including InterContinental, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, Kimpton, Six Senses, Regent and many more. And 200,000 points is a very rich offer.

Ongoing spend earns 10x at IHG properties and 5x on travel, gas stations, dining, social media and search engine ads, and office supply stores. I value IHG points at half a cent apiece, so I still prefer other cards for spending even in these accelerator categories.

Additional benefits include,



$100 statement credit plus 10,000 bonus points after $20,000 spend on the card in a calendar year, plus making one additional purchase.

Platinum status for as long as you have the card, which includes upgrades, bonus points, late check-out, and more – and Diamond status for spending $40,000 or more on the card in a calendar year. Diamond top tier elite status.

An anniversary free night award every year after cardmember anniversary costing up to 40,000 points per night.

A second free night award each year that you spend $60,000 on the card in a calendar year, valid at a property which costs up to 40,000 points (you can top off beyond that with additional points).

A $25 United TravelBank Cash deposit each year around January 1 and again around July 1 (registration required).

Are you eligible for the new cardmember offer? Those who currently have this card are excluded (though having a different IHG card should not itself be disqualifying). And it’s also not available to those who received a new cardmember bonus for this card in the past 24 months.

IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card