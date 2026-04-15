United Just Cut Polaris Lounge Access For Most Star Alliance Business Class Passengers

United Airlines now limits Polaris lounge access to their own eligible passengers and to business and first class passengers on their joint venture partners (but excluding Air Canada). Passengers on other Star Alliance airlines are not be eligible.

Eligible customers Where you can access Guest policy Standard or flexible fare in United Polaris® Lounges at departure, connecting and arrival airports along their eligible same-day itinerary No guests allowed. First class on Lufthansa, Swiss or ANA Lounges at the departure airport for their international long-haul first class flight One guest allowed. Business class tickets on ANA, Air New Zealand or ITA. Basic and Flex business class tickets on Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian or Brussels Airlines. Lounges at the departure airport for their international long-haul business class flight No guests allowed.

Interestingly, United passengers on the new ‘basic business’ fares will not be able to use Polaris lounges, but Basic Business passengers on joint venture partners will have access.



United Polaris Lounge Newark

Currently, Polaris lounges are overrun at peak times. For competitive reasons, they’re adding access for passengers on their premium transcon flights. American and Delta allow access to their dedicated business class lounges for passengers on the routes.

United is adding planes and shifting to even more premium capacity. That means more eligible passengers for these lounges, too.



United Polaris Lounge Houston

So restrictions make sense. And alliances exist but United doesn’t really value treating EgyptAir business class passengers especially well. It’s their own customers and those of their antitrust-immunized, revenue-sharing joint ventures that matter to them.

But this is certainly a blow to the value of Star Alliance. It makes sense, I suppose, that Air Canada passengers don’t gain access to Polaris lounges – joint venture partner access is limited to a passenger’s international gateway city.

A Lufthansa business class passenger flying from Chicago to Germany can use the Chicago Polaris lounge. Flying United from Los Angeles to Chicago connecting to Lufthansa would not gain them access to the Polaris lounge in Los Angeles (the way a United passenger flying the same route is welcome). Air Canada does not have long haul flights departing from the U.S.



United Polaris Lounge San Francisco

This disparate treatment between United passengers and those of ‘metal neutral’ joint venture partners is unfortunate, but at least consistent.

(HT: One Mile at a Time)