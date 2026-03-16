Fake Service Dog Owners Demand Delta Move Blind Passenger Moved — Wanted His Underseat Area Too

It was an onboard showdown: service animal versus fake service animal. Passengers with the fake service animal demanded they shouldn’t have to sit next to a real one, and they wanted his underseat storage space, too.
A blind passenger real seeing-eye dog. Another passenger had their own dog, claimed it was a service animal, and demanded that they not have to sit next to another dog. They said their animal couldn’t sit next to other animals or it might become aggressive.
They also wanted to be able to use the space in that other passenger’s seat where the real service animal was for their own stuff, since their pet was take up their storage space. The couple appeared upset about the blind passenger’s dog being seated close to theirs. Although properly trained (i.e. ‘real’) service animals are generally expected to remain calm around other dogs.
A nurse seated there filmed the interaction and she agreed to move to accommodate everyone. She noticed that the person with the real service animal was Ed Summers, a blind software engineer who is Head of Accessibility at GitHub. His dog is named Loki.
I mean I’ll be happy to sit with him. Yeah, I’d be happy to sit with him. Absolutely. I get to hang out with a dog. It’s an honor to sit over there.
My name is Jen. Can I sit with you? Do you mind if I just slide over? Oh, of course. Yeah. Thank you so much. Oh, an honor. Yeah.
And then I proceeded to have the best flight of my entire life with my new friend, Ed. He’s an IT guy whose entire life mission is to make the world more accessible to people with disabilities. So I would just like to take this time to personally thank those Krusty Musty Dingleberries for making a big deal out of something that wasn’t a big deal so that I got to hang out with literally the coolest guy ever.
Planes as Noah’s Ark, which two of each animal onboard, remain out of hand despite rules meant to crack down on the practice. I was on a Delta flight that was delayed hours, returning to the gate when an unauthorized ‘service dog’ was found onboard – but the passenger was allowed to fly with it anyway. Delta has even booted a first class passenger to accommodate a plus-sized woman with her emotional support dog and four carry-on bags, and allowed a so-called service animal to eat off a restaurant table inside their New York JFK Delta One business class lounge.
Here are 5 simple ways to spot a fake service animal: They’re being fed treats, and not just meals; their owner speaks to them in baby talk; the animals rest on pillows; there are two animals per passenger; and the animal is part of a photo shoot in the aircraft window.
Service animals aren’t ‘pets for someone with emotional challenges’ they are trained working animals.
Comments
Gary – you are wrong on one point. Service dogs do get treats (my daughter owned service dogs plus helps train them). Now agree a properly trained dog will not get aggressive around other dogs.
It’s been a while since we got a good ole ‘dogs on planes’ post. Bout time, Gary! *bark bark*
The Wing of Shame Award for horrible people goes to … this couple.
Fake service dogs always involve a woman. I’ve rarely seen a man on his own or with another man dragging a dog along through the airport. Men know better. The easiest way to deal with the fake service dog issue is to ban all women from flights unless they’re a pilot or FA.
Me: *(Fills in my “Fake Service Animals” square on my VFTW Bingo card for this week’s articles)
Also Me: *(Still have my “Passenger melts down an/or fights others”, “Pilots get 1st class seats first”, “Passengers get kicked off the flight”, “Airplane food is horrible”, “Airline employee union is doing something bad”, and “Bad weather disrupts flights” squares to get a Bingo)
Stop hating on fake service dogs. Here’s what I found out trying to do it the HONEST way on United and American:
1) You cannot transport a pet in the hold. Only exception is active duty military.
2) Only pets under 20lbs can fly in the cabin.
3) You can’t buy a seat for your dog.
4) You get nothing for your $150 pet fee – except the FAs become real hardasses about the rules, like they’re trying to find a way to kick you off and keep the fee. Not an issue when I got her set up as a service dog. I still transport her in a carrier because she sheds like crazy and that’s not fair to anyone.
I have no problem paying (preferably with miles!) for a seat for my pet, but it’s not allowed. I flew 2000 miles for a temporary move, my dog *had* to come with me. I’ve met others who had a last-minute cancellation from their sitter and couldn’t get a replacement, or their very old dog needs lots of special handling due to hip dysplagia or arthritis. Are we supposed to just not go anywhere we can’t drive to for 2, 5, 15 years? Cancel Thanksgiving? Drive 16 hours (not all dogs do well in cars)? Yeah, there are bigger issues in air travel than pets and fake service animals, but just know that the existing rules have created this situation. Most cheaters are very low-key, the ones in this story are… well, they’re a story for a reason, lol. They’re more like the long hair drapers and the bare-feet-through-the-seaters.
The service animal dilemma is solvable. Allow private organizations to issue service dog certifications based on whatever breeding/training requirements they see fit. Fraud will be avoided by requiring the organizations to carry insurance for animals they certify in the event that they misbehave in public. Airlines then simply require certification that won’t be available to those who simply want to fly with their pet. Problem solved.
Pervasive low-grade fraud like this is yet further evidence of cultural breakdown. The United States’ position on the list of high trust societies continues to slide and Karens and Kens lying about their fake as hell service dog is just one factor in the slide to a third world post Soviet bloc style low trust society. And, to channel my inner Third Way this particular societal disease is very much Both Sides – I see just as many blue haireds with these lyin-ass service dogs as I do MAGA uncles. Pro-tip: nobody luuuvveess your smelly, dumbass fUr bAbY as much as you do – leave the mutt at home.
Great story Gary. That horrific couple should be shamed – and ashamed. My highest kudos to Ed and his service dog, and the meaningful work he’s dedicated his life to. Major shout outs to the thoughtful and gracious young woman Jen.
I once had to accomodate a seatmate on an AA RJ CGY-DFW (a long flight for a commuter jet) that brought THREE service dogs and demanded my underseat space in an already crowded situation. Not wanting to delay others by complaining and causing an episode I just scrunched up my 6’3 frame and did the best I could.
Now I keep a packet of Benadryl tabs in my carryon. If I see a fake service dog I just pop one into a small piece of Slim Jim and drop inconspicuously on the floor. You can bet pooch won’t act up after that.
There’s 2 things wrong with your “ways to spot fake service dogs”. 1. Service dogs absolutely can and will likely be fed treats, especially in an infrequent environment like an airport/airplane. 2. Some handlers do have 2 service dogs. Sometimes their dogs perform different tasks, or sometimes they work both dogs at the same time while one is preparing for retirement and the other is in training.
Jen is a perfectly lovely person. How fortunate that she was present to make this situation turn out wonderful for both Ed and herself. There really are amazing people in this world after all.
The problem with fake service animals is exactly this they are not trained around other dogs and may become aggressive. If your pet becomes aggressive towards a service animal that is working it is actually a federal crime. It is unfair to people with disabilities and dogs to assist them to have to deal with pets in these types of situations.