Frontier Passenger Removed From Flight Sees A Phone, Turns, And Attacks — Welcome To Texas

Mix Frontier Airlines, and its attempt to out-Spirit-Spirit, with Spring Break and you get a passenger (probably intoxicated) already being removed who assaults another customer on board that’s filming her as she’s removed from the aircraft.
One report is that a flight attendant could smell alcohol on her breath, and that’s what triggered the removal of the woman initially.
The young female passenger is already under police escort down the aisle, with several others filming and taunting her. Near the front galley, she turns toward one of the passengers filming and lunge at her. Police continue the removal.
The clip began circulating on Thursday, often with the “Welcome to Texas” line from the video.
What are you, 16?
Welcome to Texas. Proud. You’re f’ing recording me, bro.
You f’ing weird $@! $@!&#@#.
Why are you recording me?
Oh, look at that! Look at that! Woo! Woo!
The video is, obviously, not safe for work:
Spring break chaos on takeoff: A girl completely loses it on the plane, gets escorted off mid-tantrum, then assaults the passenger filming her exit. She was then arrested. 👀 ✈️
— Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 19, 2026
Ultimately this is less a comment on broader society than it is a comment on Frontier Airlines society.
Comments
When you decide to have a business that caters to the bottom of society fully expect to constantly spend the time and MONEY to deal with the dregs of society. 50 years ago when there wasn’t $49 fares this was rarely, if ever, a “thing.” Now it’s an entire genre of videos on Youtube.
More proof that trash can get itself all the way up into the jet stream. Especially on Frontier. Or Spirit.
I actually feel bad for this person, not knowing if this is normal behavior or not. It has become the norm to record people in bad or good situations. What bothers me was all the taunting and comments from others, in this situation I did not think it was necessary.
Shouldn’t it be “record” and not “film”? No film id being used.
@ Gary — This has absolutely nothing to do with Spirit and little to do with Frontier. This has everything to do with people not knowing how to behave in public.
@ George — Aren’t you busy flying to UAE on empty flights? FYI, there were lots of $49 fares 50 (actually 30-40) years ago when that was a typical Southwest sale price. I don’t recall stories of people acting like idiots back then. The issue with people misbehaving has nothing to do with ticket price.
It has become the norm to record people in bad or good situations.
Cameras on cellphones were a mistake. Cameras on eyewear doubly so.
Agree with Denver Refugee and Leonard.
It’s mimicry. When one drama queen does it, the act is repeated ad nauseam by unoriginal fools.
The people taunting her are almost as bad.
Yeehaw?
Maybe someone can explain to me if this has nothing to do with ticket price why 75% of the airline meltdown videos are Frontier and Spirit. Now that’s a general statement and people can’t understand or more specifically accept nuisance.
Unlike the smart as% commenters here I remember was air travel was like in coach. And it was not this.
And yes the people taunting her were not much better.
Finally, why would I fly to the Middle East? Most of it is disgusting backwards. No good will ever come out of military involvement or nation building in that part of the world. Cheap fares would not change my attitude.
Bro