Frontier Passenger Removed From Flight Sees A Phone, Turns, And Attacks — Welcome To Texas

Mix Frontier Airlines, and its attempt to out-Spirit-Spirit, with Spring Break and you get a passenger (probably intoxicated) already being removed who assaults another customer on board that’s filming her as she’s removed from the aircraft.

One report is that a flight attendant could smell alcohol on her breath, and that’s what triggered the removal of the woman initially.

The young female passenger is already under police escort down the aisle, with several others filming and taunting her. Near the front galley, she turns toward one of the passengers filming and lunge at her. Police continue the removal.

The clip began circulating on Thursday, often with the “Welcome to Texas” line from the video.

What are you, 16? Welcome to Texas. Proud. You’re f’ing recording me, bro. You f’ing weird $@! $@!&#@#. Why are you recording me? Oh, look at that! Look at that! Woo! Woo!

The video is, obviously, not safe for work:

Spring break chaos on takeoff: A girl completely loses it on the plane, gets escorted off mid-tantrum, then assaults the passenger filming her exit. She was then arrested. 👀 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/1F9lAq4H0a — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 19, 2026

Ultimately this is less a comment on broader society than it is a comment on Frontier Airlines society.