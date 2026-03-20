Denver Airport Lost Power — And Passengers Were Trapped [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- At Denver, they just call this “Wednesday”
🚨Update: Denver International Airport has no power
The trains are down and no way for people to get out of the terminal. https://t.co/RgFAmA65Qv pic.twitter.com/4vYUBwdheO
— Dagnum P.I. (@Dagnum_PI) March 18, 2026
- To pay for tourism boost, Chicago ramps up hotel tax, making it nation’s highest when you tax something you get less of it. And tourism boards light money on fire.
- United Airlines flight attendants protested outside the White House. There weren’t very many of them, yet judging from their signs this small group couldn’t agree on what they actually wanted. (HT: Dan)
- Imagine standing in line, waiting to get into the American Airlines D30 Admiral’s Club in Miami.
- Wait, they did what?
The airline has served me something they call Nightmeal and just called me the F-slur over 22 times @AmericanAir I find this completely acceptable pic.twitter.com/4AAMtqWyCm
— ∿ (@somewheresy) March 20, 2026
- When good policy + popular policy + tough re-election intersect. Members of Congress should ‘eat their own dog food’ at the airport. They’d still get special treatment from other agencies, of course.
New: @JohnCornyn bill to bar special treatment for lawmakers @TSA checkpoints wins unanimous approval from Senate pic.twitter.com/e6NWokQ6ld
— David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) March 20, 2026
- I don’t know why people are surprised by this.
While My Guitar Gently Weeps…
by
u/lithdoc in
mildlyinfuriating
Comments
not the admiral’s club too!!!!
(Tim, this is how not to lose your sh*t about lines at the Sky Club)
@Denver Refugee — Did you get caught up in this?
OK – what is the F slur? Doubt it is the homophobic one since can’t imagine an airline employee (where there are many gay employees) using it even once. If the word was “fat” we’ll accept what you are!
Max
this simply validates that lines happen everywhere and what I said is true here as well.
Just as in DL hubs, lines at AA’s clubs don’t happen all the time either.
btw, wanna tell us what the lines were like at clubs at DEN during the power outage? Or did they just lock the doors and tell everyone to go sit w/ the peasants?
Random guy makes accusation on X with no witnesses, no video, no details. Don’t worry, Gary believes anything, he’s on it. This cannot stand.
@Mantis — And if there were ‘evidence’ you’d just say it’s AI…
And then, @jns would come in with… ‘but, but… that was out of context.’ Fellas, we’ve seen the playbook.
The Admirals D30 club normally now has a line. You can go to the front of the line if you’re accessing the FL. (Let’s see if I get CK renewed next month.) Not sure how bad it is at the D15 club. Normally that club is a bit more sedate.
“btw, wanna tell us what the lines were like at clubs at DEN during the power outage? Or did they just lock the doors and tell everyone to go sit w/ the peasants?”
Like the age old question… “if a tree falls in the woods and no one tweets about it, did it happen?”
But surely you aren’t comparing common Delta Sky Club lines to a situation where people truly couldn’t get out of a DEN terminal? Is that your new minimum standard for Sky Club occupancy? lol
😉