Denver Airport Lost Power — And Passengers Were Trapped [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. not the admiral’s club too!!!!

    (Tim, this is how not to lose your sh*t about lines at the Sky Club)

  3. OK – what is the F slur? Doubt it is the homophobic one since can’t imagine an airline employee (where there are many gay employees) using it even once. If the word was “fat” we’ll accept what you are!

  4. Max
    this simply validates that lines happen everywhere and what I said is true here as well.
    Just as in DL hubs, lines at AA’s clubs don’t happen all the time either.

    btw, wanna tell us what the lines were like at clubs at DEN during the power outage? Or did they just lock the doors and tell everyone to go sit w/ the peasants?

  5. Random guy makes accusation on X with no witnesses, no video, no details. Don’t worry, Gary believes anything, he’s on it. This cannot stand.

  7. And then, @jns would come in with… ‘but, but… that was out of context.’ Fellas, we’ve seen the playbook.

  8. The Admirals D30 club normally now has a line. You can go to the front of the line if you’re accessing the FL. (Let’s see if I get CK renewed next month.) Not sure how bad it is at the D15 club. Normally that club is a bit more sedate.

  9. “btw, wanna tell us what the lines were like at clubs at DEN during the power outage? Or did they just lock the doors and tell everyone to go sit w/ the peasants?”

    Like the age old question… “if a tree falls in the woods and no one tweets about it, did it happen?”

    But surely you aren’t comparing common Delta Sky Club lines to a situation where people truly couldn’t get out of a DEN terminal? Is that your new minimum standard for Sky Club occupancy? lol

    😉

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