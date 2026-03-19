U.S. and Canadian Fighter Jets Scrambled After Passenger Stole Frequent Flyer Miles And Flew Under Someone Else’s Identity

Fighter jets scrambled, accompanying an Air Canada plane because “a passenger stole another passenger’s Aeroplan points to pay for his own trip.”

Canadian authorities determined that someone was traveling under a false identity on an inbound international flight. They were flying on stolen points but that wasn’t known at the time.

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, NORAD escorted two international flights bound for Montreal. This involved Canadian CF-18s and U.S. F-16s, along with KC-135 tankers. On arrival, two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested and faced questioning.

Authorities realized a man trying to board one aircraft was, technically, already on another aircraft.

His identity had been taken by another passenger on a flight from Brussels to Montreal.



The false identity situation was treated as potentially a national security risk.



The main suspect was arrested and later released, while the second man was arrested by mistake.

I guess I’d make a couple of points. Aeroplan points fraud is taken seriously in Canada! In the U.S. stealing miles can get you charged with fraud but doesn’t usually involve a military response. But also that scrambling fighter jets generally means that the military is preparing to be in a position to take down a civilian airliner. They aren’t just gaining visual intelligence. This is treated far too cavalierly.