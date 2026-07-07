Hyatt Place LAX Could Become A Data Center, As Rooms For Chips Now More Valuable Than People [Roundup]

The project, which would replace a Hyatt Place hotel built less than 15 years ago at 750 N. Nash Street, calls for the construction of a new five-story, approximately 160-foot-tall building with 230,000 square feet of space, as well as a new electrical substation.

…The project will require an amendment to a previously adopted environmental impact report for the El Segundo Corporate Campus which studied the redevelopment of area bounded by Nash Street to the west, Mariposa Avenue to the south, Douglas Street to the east, and the C Line’s right-of-way to the north.