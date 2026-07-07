Hyatt Place LAX Could Become A Data Center, As Rooms For Chips Now More Valuable Than People [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- The Hyatt Place El Segundo/LAX may be turned into a data center. I’ve stayed there a couple of times on LAX overnights and it wasn’t bad honestly. But anywhere that California actually lets you put a data center you sort of need to do that, because they’re so restrictive.
The project, which would replace a Hyatt Place hotel built less than 15 years ago at 750 N. Nash Street, calls for the construction of a new five-story, approximately 160-foot-tall building with 230,000 square feet of space, as well as a new electrical substation.
…The project will require an amendment to a previously adopted environmental impact report for the El Segundo Corporate Campus which studied the redevelopment of area bounded by Nash Street to the west, Mariposa Avenue to the south, Douglas Street to the east, and the C Line’s right-of-way to the north.
- There’s a weird discourse over whether flying coach while wearing a Rolex is a flex. Is a Rolex – or business class and domestic first – even a flex? You do you, spend money on the things you value and quit trying to impress others. And if you want to tell a story about yourself, or buy stuff for Girardian mimetic desire reasons, that’s not really my thing either to be honest but ok:
That “wearing Rolex/AP to seat 34A” meme really is a meme because consistently flying first class is a gigantically bigger flex than a $50k watch
You buy the watch most of the money is still sitting there, it’s not an expense
You pay $10k for a first class ticket that money…
— Watch King (@watchking69) July 4, 2026
- Normally you never want to accept a lost ring someone found for you in Paris (“Paris Ring Scam”).
Lunch was delicious, @AmericanAir. ✈️
Found a ring and was able to get it back to its owner. 💍❤️
Au revoir, Paris. 👋🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/9Vu25lzUmR
— Jacquelyn (@Jacquelynstweet) July 4, 2026
- Just imagine that on Southwest Airlines you pray for the half of 737 MAXs that have ViaSat, because that’s what comes close to working, the rest of the fleet is simply unusable. Thankfully they are moving to Starlink, though.
Every airline should throw out @viasat and replace it with @SpaceX Starlink. Viasat service is so unusable it's almost a fraud that they claim it's inflight WiFi.
— Mike Maples, Jr (@m2jr) July 5, 2026
- Both can be true at the same time.
The Tesla driving you back to SF from SFO after two weeks in Europe, and realizing you're back in the tech schizo kingdom where insulating yourself from dystopia requires 9-figure exits, instead of something resembling normal human life which requires 35-hour weeks to sustain. https://t.co/1rtnTVg4nq
— Antonio García Martínez (agm.eth) (@antoniogm) July 5, 2026
- I would make this my foreign transactions card.
A real 'travel rewards credit card' would automatically file a VAT refund based on your purchases, and credit your account.
— Matt Griswold (@griswold) July 6, 2026
- Two weeks ago, a front desk employee at the Trump resort in Sunny Isles, Florida was arrested for pocketing cash guests used to pay their bills and then using his own credit card to earn the points. He did this on over $100,000 in charges, and the hotel was fuming because it had to pay the card swipe fees. Now, another employee at that same resort is accused of stealing $6,500 from a guest’s room.
According to an arrest report, the victim told police he left a black fanny pack containing approximately $6,500 in $100 bills on a dresser inside his hotel room before leaving for a soccer game on Friday. Argentina defeated Cape Verde in the World Cup in Miami Gardens that day. When the guest checked the bag the following day, he discovered the cash was missing and reported the theft to police. Detectives reviewed hotel surveillance video and employee keycard access logs during the investigation.
Comments
El Segundo has some empty or mostly empty office buildings, and they set up the rules so that it makes more sense to use one of the newest buildings as a data center? That’s stupid.
As opposed to putting the lot of them somewhere in western Nebraska or Kansas?
@Denver Refugee — Eh, anything ‘east’ of Peña Boulevard is basically Kansas already anyway. Praise Blucifer…
@ nsx
This data center relates to redevelopment of a specific corridor. Do not conflate that with your empty office El Segundo observation even if latter is accurate.
The electrical substation buildout will help the lokal grid.
So if put a all night shift at the data center will I get my EQN with Hyatt ?
The VAT credits idea is sheer genius. If a major bank could make that work in conjunction with no foreign transaction fees and at least some moderate rewards it would be phenomenal. I guess the big question would be what would qualify. If hotel stays and restaurants got no refund then it would primarily be useful for large retail purchases, a fairly limited category for many people.