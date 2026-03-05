Iranian Drones Hit an Azerbaijani Airport — Threatens One of Europe’s Last Open Air Corridors to Asia

Midday on Thursday, March 5, 2026, Azerbaijan reported that Iranian drones attacked the Nakhchivan International Airport on its border with Armenia and Turkey, and exploded near a school. One drone hit the terminal building. Of four drones, one was neutralized while the others hit civilian infrastructure. There were two to four people injured, all hospitalized (there are conflicting reports of the count).

Nakhchivan International Airport is about 260 miles southwest of Baku by air. Flights to and from the airport were suspended, and Azerbaijan closed its southern airspace for 12 hours and halted cargo truck crossings along their Iranian border. They threatened a potential response against Iran, and their armed forces were fully mobilized. Iran claimed it was a ‘false flag’ operation that of course was perpetrated by Israel.

Terrifying footage has emerged from inside the Nakhchivan International Airport terminal just moments after an Iranian "Arash-2" kamikaze drone made a direct impact. The video shows shattered glass, structural damage to the ceiling, and thick black smoke filling the departure… pic.twitter.com/xE2t8aDdok — NewsX World (@NewsX) March 5, 2026

#BREAKING : Another Footage of Iranian drone has struck Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport. pic.twitter.com/wlwkp7BTSZ — upuknews (@upuknews1) March 5, 2026

Iran’s targeting of civilians isn’t just collateral damage, it’s literally the point. It appears they are trying to force closure of Azerjbaijani airspace. That would severely constrain travel between Europe and Asia, because European air carriers no longer use Russian airspace. (Carriers like Turkey would continue to be able to transport passengers, as would the big Gulf carriers to the extent their air service fully resumes unabated, since they use Russian airspace.)

They are raising the cost of conflict on American allies – just as attacks on Dubai and Kuwait City airports make life difficult for countries with influence over the United States. Attacks on Israel and U.S. positions aren’t likely to pressure for a cessation in fighting and preserve the regime, but making the costs unacceptably high for allies might. (This could also backfire, turning former allies like Qatar into enemies.)

For those wondering why Iran might strike Azerbaijan, take a look at this image from 3 days ago showing how air traffic to Asia has been rerouted from Iranian to Azerbaijani airspace – a corridor only 170 miles (270 km) wide. Most Asia-bound aircraft no longer overfly Russia, and… https://t.co/xuq7zZaYTH pic.twitter.com/sqkTP6vAIs — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) March 5, 2026

(HT: Hans)