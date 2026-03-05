Is This the Worst Hyatt in America? — Staff Say They Take Deposits In Case Guests “Poop On The Floor”

Is Hyatt Place Houston-North the worst Hyatt? It’s in the bottom quartile of Houston hotels based on approximately 1,000 reviews.

The hotel’s policies are reportedly aimed primarily at making sure guests don’t “poop on the floor or rub poop on the walls” as explained by an employee at the front desk.

This review is shocking:

My room’s walk-in shower had extensive black mold. This was not a small patch or minor discoloration — it was widespread and clearly the result of long-term neglect. Mold like that does not appear overnight, suggesting the shower has not been properly cleaned or maintained in a very long time. …Although the hotel advertises a 2023 renovation, the property already shows significant wear and tear. The renovation appears to have been done cheaply and poorly. Furniture in the lobby was scuffed and scratched with some upholstery torn or ripped. Technology in the room was also lacking. The TV did not work at night (though oddly it worked the next morning). There was only one accessible electrical outlet and one accessible USB outlet in the room, which is completely inadequate for charging devices. Food and beverage options were also misleading. The hotel advertises the Hyatt Place brand standard Placery bar and restaurant with a menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and other items. None of that was available here. No food was being served. The bar sold only beer — no wine and no meaningful drink selection. The pantry was equally disappointing. The only items available were soda/pop and desserts. There were no snacks or basic grab-and-go options. Even more bizarre, the hotel requires a credit card hold for incidentals but does not allow you to charge anything to your room. When I asked the front desk why they require an incidental hold if nothing can be charged, the employee gave one of the most shocking responses I’ve ever heard in a hotel: she said the hold is “in case you poop on the floor or rub poop on the walls.” I’m not exaggerating. That was her explanation. It was astonishingly unprofessional and raises serious questions about the type of clientele the hotel deals with.

I imagine the hotel refuses to allow room charges for on-property purchases to avoid awarding points – and to cheat Hyatt out of revenue. The candid admission that they need to make ensuring up front that they’ll get paid if their guests “poop on the floor or rub poop on the walls” a priority probably tells you all that you need to know.



Credit: Guest Review



Credit: Guest Review



Credit: Guest Review



Credit: Guest Review

From the 5 most recent reviews showed to me on Tripadvisor, all highly negative:

I was asked to leave dirty towels and trash outside my door

Horrible experience, housekeeping doesn’t clean, and there isn’t any towels. When you call the front desk to find out why, nobody knows why. And let’s not forget to mention there’s no security on the property, and they will break into your car

Terrible place, badly maintained with indifferent staff. I dont understand how Hyatt tolerates this property bearing their name. Avoid at all costs. As someone who stays 70+ nights per year in Hyatts, this one is horrible.

The worst hotel in the world — stay away!! The staff is the least friendly, least helpful, and most unprofessional I have ever encountered. Nobody wanted to assist us, nobody cared, and absolutely nobody made even the slightest effort to be polite. On top of that, no one wears uniforms or name tags, so you can’t even identify who works there or who to complain to. They also charged us an arbitrary $40 “early check-in” fee that was never authorized, never mentioned, and completely unjustified. When we asked about it, the staff was rude and dismissive. The hotel itself is in terrible condition. Poorly maintained, dirty, and clearly neglected. The shower didn’t even have hot water. …The only positive thing about our stay is that it was just for one night. This is, without exaggeration, the worst hotel and the worst customer service I have ever experienced.

Many Hyatt Place properties are relatively nice in their category. There’s very little elite recognition. They do not have to offer upgrades to a suite, even when they have one and it’s available. Breakfast is complimentary at nearly all Hyatt Places anyway (although this may be changing). The properties are functional but rarely inspiring.

If you need elite night credit in the World of Hyatt program, go ahead, but at a minimum avoid the ex-AmeriSuites properties like this one, which was built in 1997.

I know what the worst Marriott is, or at least it’s a close race between the Woodlands Plaza Toledo Hotel and the Carambola Beach Resort on St. Croix. I have to wonder, reading this review, what the actual worst Hyatt is?