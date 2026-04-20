Mexico’s President Flew Economy To Europe — Her Predecessor Sold The VIP Jet

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum flew Mexico City to Madrid and then connected onward to Barcelona for the “IV Cumbre en Defensa de la Democracia.” It was her first trip to Europe as president. She flew coach. On her way back she took Aeromexico flight 38 from Barcelona to Mexico City, again in economy.

The 4th Summit in Defense of Democracy was a gathering of center-left leaders focused on defending democratic institutions, multilateralism, digital governance, and social justice. R

She gets a lot of political mileage out of greeting passengers before the flight, and being photographed in a coach seat.

✈️✨ Antes de abordar su vuelo comercial desde el #AICM rumbo a Barcelona, España, para participar en la IV Cumbre en Defensa de la Democracia, la Presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum se dio un momento para saludar, platicar y tomarse fotos con quienes se le acercaron. pic.twitter.com/Z2ERRieFet — Morena Querétaro (@MorenaQro_Ofic) April 17, 2026

Sheinbaum posted this image of herself working from her economy seat, and I have to say this strikes me as wasteful and performative.

Camino a Barcelona representando a México en la IV Cumbre en Defensa de la Democracia. pic.twitter.com/x6zjHHt8B5 — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) April 17, 2026

Surely the country’s President ought to (1) be well-rested and (2) spend on the space to work effectively. Aeromexico doesn’t offer a first class product. They don’t offer opulence. They offer a perfectly good long haul bed and work surface.



Aeromexico Business Class



Aeromexico Business Class

At least when she flew to the G20 meeting in Rio she had an exit row.

Her predecessor as Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, flew Delta coach (he, too, had an exit row) saying that private jets are for the “neoliberal elite.” He sold the country’s VIP Presidential 787 to Tajikistan, one of the world’s poorest countries.

When Argentina’s Milei flies transatlantic coach there’s at least important symbolism in the austerity, given that country’s fiscal condition. Although there, too, I’d think flying business class would be appropriate.

I did like seeing then-U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron flying easyJet and eating Pringles, though.