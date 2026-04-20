Mexico’s President Flew Economy To Europe — Her Predecessor Sold The VIP Jet

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum flew Mexico City to Madrid and then connected onward to Barcelona for the “IV Cumbre en Defensa de la Democracia.” It was her first trip to Europe as president. She flew coach. On her way back she took Aeromexico flight 38 from Barcelona to Mexico City, again in economy.
The 4th Summit in Defense of Democracy was a gathering of center-left leaders focused on defending democratic institutions, multilateralism, digital governance, and social justice. R
She gets a lot of political mileage out of greeting passengers before the flight, and being photographed in a coach seat.
✈️✨ Antes de abordar su vuelo comercial desde el #AICM rumbo a Barcelona, España, para participar en la IV Cumbre en Defensa de la Democracia, la Presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum se dio un momento para saludar, platicar y tomarse fotos con quienes se le acercaron. pic.twitter.com/Z2ERRieFet
— Morena Querétaro (@MorenaQro_Ofic) April 17, 2026
Sheinbaum posted this image of herself working from her economy seat, and I have to say this strikes me as wasteful and performative.
Camino a Barcelona representando a México en la IV Cumbre en Defensa de la Democracia. pic.twitter.com/x6zjHHt8B5
— Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) April 17, 2026
Surely the country’s President ought to (1) be well-rested and (2) spend on the space to work effectively. Aeromexico doesn’t offer a first class product. They don’t offer opulence. They offer a perfectly good long haul bed and work surface.
Aeromexico Business Class
Aeromexico Business Class
At least when she flew to the G20 meeting in Rio she had an exit row.
Her predecessor as Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, flew Delta coach (he, too, had an exit row) saying that private jets are for the “neoliberal elite.” He sold the country’s VIP Presidential 787 to Tajikistan, one of the world’s poorest countries.
When Argentina’s Milei flies transatlantic coach there’s at least important symbolism in the austerity, given that country’s fiscal condition. Although there, too, I’d think flying business class would be appropriate.
I did like seeing then-U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron flying easyJet and eating Pringles, though.
Comments
You forgot to mention when Nixon flew UA55 from IAD to LAX to show support for the US airline industry and to encourage Americans to conserve.
This is an example of where Gary, like most others, make their mistake. He “thinks” that government officials need to be efficient because they’re doing important work. No, all government is a net drain on society, and there is almost nothing they do that is “important”. She could have slept the entire trip or made the journey sitting on a milk crate, and the impact on her constituents would have been the same.
I’d be more impressed if she either attended said events via teleconferencing or simply sent an underling (via coach) in her place.
Gary, this is just embarrassing. Drink a couple of bourbons and more importantly shut the f((( up.
“ and I have to say this strikes me as wasteful and performative.”
1) you would take the opposite approach if she flew 1st Class on another airline finding it wasted money for a country needing the cash
2). I think all leaders should fly coach. Maybe they might find out what the people want and need.
Geez, @Total, who pissed in your soup?
REAL leaders lead by example- contrary to the grifters and con men serving in our government and businesses.
Wait … you’re complaining about a govt leader acting frugally? Good grief
Must’ve been a slow day. It’s more impressive as a country leader she chose to fly economy; most world leaders wouldn’t do that even if they didn’t have a dedicated transport. You strike me as the type who would complain if she flew in business or first class; so saying her photo was “wasteful and performative” makes you look like a hypocrite.
“You forgot to mention when Nixon flew UA55 from IAD to LAX to show support for the US airline industry and to encourage Americans to conserve”.
Was that before or after Nixon lied to the American public by telling them that HE WAS NOT A CROOK.
Good for her. She walks the walk and talks the talk.
@Mike P — Anarchy and chaos is still not the answer.
@1990…Another classic strawman. You need to look up the word “Anarchy.”
“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”
Isn’t this the same blog that writes these corny tomes against socialism every time Bernie Sanders flies business class? I don’t care which side you come down on the issue of the airline class a socialist should fly. But my man, you have zero intellectual consistency.
Mexico is not such an important country. The US President cannot do this because there are more security concerns and economic implications if he were harmed.
As far as business travel in economy class, I have done it before. I have flown over an ocean, arrived in the morning and went to work that same morning.
Not everyone needs the same amount of space to be productive
Gary maybe she can do the work after a trip in Y.
Maybe she’s just tougher than you are. ( or me for that matter )
@Mike P — So, how is life as a ‘sovereign citizen’ these days?