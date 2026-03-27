Model Claims 30R Breasts Cost $50,000 To Fly — But Airlines Charge For Space, Not Cup Size

Scottish OnlyFans creator Summer Robert complains that because of her very large 30R breasts, airlines are forcing her to pay a ‘boob tax’ to fly. She’s spent over $50,000 flying business class rather than economy, because she can’t fit into an economy seat. Los Angeles – Melbourne alone cost her $14,686, she says, because her body is non-standard.

Airlines are not charging her because she has large breasts. They are charging her the published price for the amount of space she chooses to purchase.

She has a recognized condition, macromastia, that can cause back and neck pain and limitations to daily activity. But that doesn’t entitle her to ‘business class for the price of coach’.

Surely she can fit in an economy seat. It’s uncomfortable, perhaps because she’s encroaching into the adjacent seat or because of tray table issues.

Still, she doesn’t have to buy business class. She could buy premium economy! Or she could buy two extra legroom coach seats.

She has a real medical condition, and the seating challenge is a real one. But it’s a medical problem that’s monetizable. And this is part of her monetization strategy – “My breasts are so big airlines are charging me $50,000 for them” as though they’re excess baggage.

She’s separately claimed to have been asked to leave Disneyland due to her cup size, and given interviews talking through her thinking in choosing not to have breast reduction surgery.

And look, this woman can afford business class. She’s full-time on OnlyFans and has a social media following in the hundreds of thousands. She says she’s in the top 0.02% of OnlyFans accounts by revenue, and has generated $94,000 in a month.

The extra comfort for business class seems like a choice she might make, given her income (although if I were her I’d be saving most of it – her OnlyFans appeal may not last – but that also may be why she’s making this media blitz).

Another U.K. woman – a ‘glamour model and exotic dancer’ who claims 32T bra size was removed from her coach seat flying from Las Vegas back to London because she couldn’t fit.

But this is just one kind of accommodation that people ask for due to their body size. Big Curvy Olivia demands wider aircraft aisles because she struggles to make it through United’s business class cabin. But that would just mean narrower seats!

Another plus-sized model wants bigger first class seats saying her bum doesn’t fit in the ones airlines have today, while Jaelynn Chaney demands extra coach seats for free for passengers who need more space due to their body size.

(HT: Eli)