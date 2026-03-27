Model Claims 30R Breasts Cost $50,000 To Fly — But Airlines Charge For Space, Not Cup Size

Scottish OnlyFans creator Summer Robert complains that because of her very large 30R breasts, airlines are forcing her to pay a ‘boob tax’ to fly. She’s spent over $50,000 flying business class rather than economy, because she can’t fit into an economy seat. Los Angeles – Melbourne alone cost her $14,686, she says, because her body is non-standard.
- Airlines are not charging her because she has large breasts. They are charging her the published price for the amount of space she chooses to purchase.
- She has a recognized condition, macromastia, that can cause back and neck pain and limitations to daily activity. But that doesn’t entitle her to ‘business class for the price of coach’.
- Surely she can fit in an economy seat. It’s uncomfortable, perhaps because she’s encroaching into the adjacent seat or because of tray table issues.
- Still, she doesn’t have to buy business class. She could buy premium economy! Or she could buy two extra legroom coach seats.
She has a real medical condition, and the seating challenge is a real one. But it’s a medical problem that’s monetizable. And this is part of her monetization strategy – “My breasts are so big airlines are charging me $50,000 for them” as though they’re excess baggage.
She’s separately claimed to have been asked to leave Disneyland due to her cup size, and given interviews talking through her thinking in choosing not to have breast reduction surgery.
And look, this woman can afford business class. She’s full-time on OnlyFans and has a social media following in the hundreds of thousands. She says she’s in the top 0.02% of OnlyFans accounts by revenue, and has generated $94,000 in a month.
The extra comfort for business class seems like a choice she might make, given her income (although if I were her I’d be saving most of it – her OnlyFans appeal may not last – but that also may be why she’s making this media blitz).
Another U.K. woman – a ‘glamour model and exotic dancer’ who claims 32T bra size was removed from her coach seat flying from Las Vegas back to London because she couldn’t fit.
But this is just one kind of accommodation that people ask for due to their body size. Big Curvy Olivia demands wider aircraft aisles because she struggles to make it through United’s business class cabin. But that would just mean narrower seats!
Another plus-sized model wants bigger first class seats saying her bum doesn’t fit in the ones airlines have today, while Jaelynn Chaney demands extra coach seats for free for passengers who need more space due to their body size.
(HT: Eli)
Comments
She might want to consider going on a diet.
Haggis and Scotch.
@George Romey — Why can’t we have nice things, sir?
What they need to do is potentially save there LIFES of at least cut down on the pain! Take all the fake shit out of their ass&boobs!
I can imagine in coach seating if the person in front of her reclined their seat we would have a premature airbag deployment- safe flying.
Imagine how much clickbait content we would see if pant sizes had a letter for the volume of your butt!
Inb4 lucky reposts this one as his blog descends into a trash rag too.
@Thomas — Gotta pay the bills, dawg.
Am I the only one who noticed that the 2nd image is AI? What kind of business class narrowbody cabin is that? How do you get into the seats? Where’s the aisle? What’s embroidered on her pillow? What are those seat control icons?
She needs to be careful sleeping next to a wall heater. She could wake up to a pair of molded ashtrays. I’m betting, like some comments above, that SHE created these massive airbags through surgery.
Wow. Just wow.
To be far, almost any slightly taller than average size person barely fits into domestic BA seats.
As the breasts are earning a nice income, shut it and fly private
Wow, reading comprehension seems low today. She has (claims to have) macromastia. None of this is from implants. She claims that they won’t do breast reduction surgery in the UK for her, and that a US doctor told her any reduction would be temporary (it would grow back). I sympathize with her challenges, but I’m not suggesting she be given anything for free/discount on airlines.
Ha ha ha.. I LOVE how in the polaris class she is sitting in there are fully connected four seats abreast (pun inteneded), no aisle, and the tray tables from her row and backward are on top of the seats! Going to the lav must be somewhat of a, well, challange involving teleportation… I would rather stay in coach, thank you.