Monkey Walks Up To A Playa Del Carmen Hotel Buffet, Grabs Food And Walks Off [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Monkey walks up to the buffet at a hotel in Playa del Carmen, takes food and leaves. Dine and dash! I guess he has elite status for the free breakfast. (HT: Paul H)
- Air Canada and United now offer ‘reciprocal’ free wifi. They are joint venture partners, so this makes sense. You’re supposed to join their loyalty program for free wifi. But being an Aeroplan member suffices for United travel, and vice versa.
- With Kristi Noem out, the DHS Sex Plane will be made available to the First Lady and to other Cabinet Secretaries. It will not, in fact, be used for ‘VIP deportations’.
- You don’t need a tray table for passenger use when the food isn’t for human consumption anyway.
@AmericanAir The modern and renovated passenger cabins at American Airlines is always a treat. pic.twitter.com/NGjVsYX9FG
— Fenixrock (@fenixrock80) April 8, 2026
- After the London Heathrow dnata disaster, American Airlines greatly improved its premium cabin onboard catering with Do & Co. But because it’s American Airlines, they describe this upgrade as temporary.
- There’s a point here, but:
- The airline destroys your bag
- The airline loses your bag
- You buy stuff and need a bigger or additional bag
- Most of all, though: people at the airport are the absolute core customer for a shop that sells luggage. The biggest retail challenge is knowing who your customers are, and finding more of them. They’re right there!
sometimes i wonder why is there always a shop selling luggage at the airport? who is going on vacation carrying armfuls of clothes saying i’ll pack when we get there
— Onixx (@fowontmiss) April 8, 2026
- The airline destroys your bag
- “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has accused American Airlines of allowing 12 flight attendants who were busted for positive drug and alcohol tests, including amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine, return to work without completing the necessary follow-up tests to ensure they were clean.”
Comments
The monkey has better manners than most humans I see at buffets
@John T Burkholder — For real. Used its hind legs and all. Most Bonvoy bumpkins be crawlin’ over.
Monkey isn’t a a guest!!
But then again neither are most of the people eating at the buffet!
What most airports really need are UPS/FedEx “Pack-and-Ship” centers. There have been times where I’m bringing things back from a trip that I don’t want to try to fit in my carry-on and don’t need right away (think conference or training materials, etc.).
Wondering if FLOTUS is happy about getting Noem’s sex plane?
Do&Co should be a huge improvement, so too bad it is temporary. I am a fan of their catering. Great at BA and OS, even the simpler intra-EU business class meals.