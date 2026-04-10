Monkey Walks Up To A Playa Del Carmen Hotel Buffet, Grabs Food And Walks Off [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  2. @John T Burkholder — For real. Used its hind legs and all. Most Bonvoy bumpkins be crawlin’ over.

  3. Monkey isn’t a a guest!!

    But then again neither are most of the people eating at the buffet!

  4. What most airports really need are UPS/FedEx “Pack-and-Ship” centers. There have been times where I’m bringing things back from a trip that I don’t want to try to fit in my carry-on and don’t need right away (think conference or training materials, etc.).

  6. Do&Co should be a huge improvement, so too bad it is temporary. I am a fan of their catering. Great at BA and OS, even the simpler intra-EU business class meals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *