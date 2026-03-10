American Airlines London Catering May Finally Be Fixed — DO & CO Is a Big Upgrade for Premium Cabins

American Airlines has had huge catering challenges at London Heathrow following reported problems with its supplier dnata (issues which dnata denies). The airline ceased local catering, and started flying food across the Atlantic to use on trips back to the States. That meant limiting offerings in both directions both for space reasons and because food would be stored so much longer.
Flagship First Dinner LHR to LAX
However it looks like they’ve gotten the situation sorted at least in premium cabins, as they ramp up service with DO & CO which is generally considered one of the best airport caterers. The end result of the brief service failures on London flights may actually be a better inflight product, as shared by aviation watchdog JonNYC.
Airline catering quality is largely a function of:
- budget
- catering partner
- supervision
Historically in many cases American Airlines has worked with lesser catering partners (although that hasn’t described dnata), given them a limited budget. The low budget has led them to cheaper partners, but those partners can deliver or better or worse product at any price point.
To get the best outcome, regardless of budget, an airline has to drive to excellence – paying attention to the details of what’s being offered and engage in strong quality control oversight. That’s not just making sure that catering happens to spec, but that involves details at every level from menu design to sourcing the best ingredients and ensuring that food is being prepared with greatest care.
Nonetheless, I still have rated American’s long haul business class catering as better than United’s (oddly United does a better job in domestic first class than in long haul business).
DO & CO can produce some of the best airline food in the world but also puts out some very ordinary airline food. They serve over 60 airlines, including Austrian, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, Delta, Emirates, Etihad, EVA Air, EgyptAir, JetBlue, Korean Air, Oman Air, Pegasus, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, and Turkish Airlines.
There are some premium brands there known for excellent inflight catering. But they also cater Pegasus, and I’ve always been amazed by the mid-meals Delta puts out that are catered by DO & CO. Nonetheless, early reports from American’s London – Chicago flights where the meals debuted are excellent. Hopefully that continues with the rollout.
Fascinating that they are giving BA credit in the memo.
Unrelated but I’m curious to see who wins the aviation blog battle to post first about the new AA AUS admiral’s club. Seems like Gary’s type of article
That is good news. I’m a big fan of DO&CO. They basically took BA business from worst to first in terms of food, with a halo effect on the entire brand, which otherwise has a rather tired hard product. And also make Austrian and TK worth flying.
