Thrifty Traveler Premium Prices Jump March 14 — Lock In the Current Rate for Life and Stack $20 Off Your First Year

Thrifty Traveler Premium says they are about to raise prices, but anyone subscribing now locks in the current lower price for life. Prices go up on Saturday, March 14:

$129.99 annually for Thrifty Traveler Premium (up from $99)



$189.99 annually for Thrifty Traveler Premium+ (up from $149.99). This includes 2-3 Hotel Alert emails a week.



Current Premium flight deal members can also add Hotel Alerts for $49.99 a year before that price goes up to $59.99.

They were happy to share a link with me that would give you an additional $20 off your first year as a subscriber, e.g. get Thrifty Traveler Premium for $79 the first year rather than the $130 price that starts this weekend.

This is one of the better services offering alerts for rare award availability in premium cabins, and while they search across over 200 airports in the U.S. and Canada you can filter to receive the specific deals you want and opt into text alerts for mistake deals. In the last month they’ve sent out ~ 20 business class award deals like 85,000 mile Emirates roundtrip, Japan Airlines first class, and Qantas business class.

If this appeals, then signing on now can make a lot of sense because as long as you keep your subscription active, the price you lock in (e.g. $99 for premium) stays the same in the future even if they raise prices another time later.