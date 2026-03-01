Southwest Ends Open Seating And Wheelchair Requests Plummet Overnight—Here’s What Changed [Roundup]

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.
News and notes from around the interweb:
- For those who used to like to claim that Southwest passengers weren’t abusing wheelchairs to get early boarding and better seating (even though Southwest had far higher wheelchair use than any other airline), it really has dropped significantly since the move to assigned seating a little over a month ago.
It used to be that people who had real needs couldn’t get wheelchairs or had long waits because people using them for airport priority took up all the wheelchairs. Now they’re widely available. Funny how that happened when the benefit shrunk from requesting assistance.
Jetway Jesus is officially dead …
by
u/EveningManager3782 in
SouthwestAirlines
- The Park Hyatt Los Angeles Ghost Tower, under ‘development’ for more than a decade and sitting dormant, might get a new lease on life and get sold out of bankruptcy in April. No guarantee it even winds up a hotel, let alone a Hyatt.
- Bilt adds Bilt Verified hotels for properties with Forbest Travel Guide stars to connect to their platform.
As with their Home Away From Home properties, these will come with $100 credit, complimentary breakfast, early check-in and check-out and upgrades if available.
This is available to Bilt members with Gold or higher status. Gold is part of the initial bonus offer on the Bilt Palladium Card (see rates and fees). They aim to connect guest data they compile e.g. via restaurants with properties to tailor stays.
- Another passenger who deserves a refund – when airlines do not deliver the basic product they promise, they shouldn’t get to keep the money.
This armrest is a scandal. @AmericanAir Will you be paying the repair bill when my clothes are snagged and ripped? pic.twitter.com/ZW1CKAGcDp
— Sweet Pea (@Beat_Navy) February 27, 2026
- Wait, El Mencho was selling timeshares to Americans? Very on-brand and not sure whether cartel leader is worse than timeshare kingpin?
- ‘Pivot to premium.’
@AmericanAir first class seats on American. Flight attendant did what he could when my headrest just fell off… pic.twitter.com/wOSo501z07
— Erich Chatham (@Erich_Chatham) February 27, 2026
Comments
RIP Jetway Jesus…
Clothes aren’t the only thing that can rip in there. In the event of an accident, flesh definitely can get caught.
FAA safety regulators worry about smoking signs and seat-back placards… but AA gets a pass for seats without headrests? The headrest and armrests were items approved as part of the seat! It’s not an approved seat without those items!
I really wish the FAA would get serious about regulating for safety and hold the entire industry to a higher standard so AA wouldn’t be at a competitive disadvantage and customers wouldn’t have to risk their health for an on-time departure.