Flight Attendants Put Southwest Airline On Blast For New Approach To Boarding Planes—Puts All The Cost On Them

The Southwest Airlines boarding experience has been the worst of all possible worlds since moving to assigned seating on January 27. Now flight attendants are being asked to shoulder the burden, and their union is putting the airline on blast.

They used to be super-efficient. They board just 30 minutes prior to departure (versus 40 minutes on comparable airlines) and this worked because everyone lined up ahead of time and got on quickly. They rushed to get the best seats, and didn’t have too many carry-on bags to stow because checked bags were free.

But they got rid of free checked bags, and that meant passengers trying to bring far more luggage on board. There wasn’t enough overhead bin space because Southwest hadn’t invested in larger overhead bins on most planes – they didn’t need to, their bins rarely filled up, since customers could check their luggage free.

More luggage slows things down. Passengers trying to find bin space and fit their bags slows things down. Too many bags for the bins means gate checking bags, which slows things down.

Southwest started charging for seat assignments, and offering extra legroom coach seats, but didn’t ‘reserve’ space above those seats for customers in them. And they had been reserving some of those forward bins for flight attendants . Since everyone was trying to find bin space as close to their seats as possible, instead of choosing seats in part based on bin space, the overhead bin situation slowed things down even further.

And while you no longer needed to line up in boarding order to board quickly to get the best seat possible, Southwest still forced everyone to line up in large groups ahead of time – wasting time for no customer benefit. This was designed to keep people boarding quickly.

Southwest has been trying to reduce the time each aircraft spends on the ground, so that they can fly each one more. That way they can increase the seats they sell without having more planes. But this does not work. As with layoffs, that’s part of their strategy to cut costs.

So the airline wants to start boarding planes earlier – which cuts against their goal of reducing ‘turn times’ (the amount of time a plane spends on the ground between flights) – but it recognizes that the changes they’ve made to their business model have also made the airline much less efficient. They’ve previously said that increasing boarding times just a couple minutes costs them several aircraft a day in less efficient flying.

American Airlines wasn’t able to get earlier boarding times until after they negotiated a new contract with their flight attendants. But Southwest wants it now.

The flight attendants union at Southwest Airlines is blasting them for it.

“Southwest Management needs to read the room—and read and respect our Contract,” the union slammed on Saturday. “Upper management is out of touch. Decisions are being made without facing the real-world implications or fully considering the strain and anxiety placed on you,” the memo added. “They have diminished our flexibility, made our jobs harder, placed us once again directly in the line of fire with frustrated customers, and pitted workgroups against each other through poorly thought-out plans.” …“We want Southwest to succeed, and we want our customers to have a great experience,” the union memo added. “But frustration continues to grow when policies are implemented without collaboration and without respect for our Contract.”

This is foisting the costs and consequences of their policy changes on cabin crew. The union went with higher trip pay in their last contract, rather than calculating wages inclusive of boarding time (like non-union Delta and now American Airlines have). Adding time to boarding doesn’t directly increase pay – just time actually spent with passengers.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Southwest angered flight attendants by moving their dedicated overhead bins from the front of the aircraft to the back. It made sense to do so (and on many airlines there aren’t dedicated crew bins at all).

Southwest Airlines isn’t just angering customers, they’re angering employees, which is especially problematic because these are the very same employees caught in the middle facing unhappy customers. And their CEO maintains that the airline still has its same soul because of its employees even if not its policies.