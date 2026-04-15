Spirit Airlines Wants Out Of Bankruptcy Again — The U.S. Trustee Is Not Convinced

The U.S. bankruptcy trustee is pushing the courts to delay Spirit Airlines emergence from its second chapter 11, saying that it’s failed to explain to creditors why its plan the first time out of bankruptcy failed, so why this time should be different. And they say it’s failed to explain alternative plans explored and why their exit plan is superior – for instance, why not just take the deal that was on the table to merge with Frontier?

In fact, since Spirit’s plan to exit bankruptcy means wiping out all shareholders and wiping out all unsecured credits, the bankruptcy trustee says that the airline needs to do a better job of explaining why their exit plan isn’t better than just liquidating the whole thing and distributing the proceeds.

This week’s Airlines Confidential points out just how tenuous Spirit’s business is in the current environment,



JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker had an interesting note. He noted that if jet fuel does remain at $4.60 a gallon for the rest of the year, Spirit Airlines, perhaps the weakest of the weak players, would see its operating margin go from negative 7% for this year to negative 20%. Spirit would have $360 million in added fuel expense, Jamie said… Baker noted that Spirit’s year-end cash balance was only $337 million. Bottom line, Spirit’s survival is kind of trapped in the Strait of Hormuz. Sure, it’ll raise more cash from selling airplanes and gates, but a reorganization plan just doesn’t work with negative 20% operating margins and dwindling cash.

Spirit is proposing significant downsizing as its reorganization plan. The new equity goes to the roll-up DIP lenders (subject to dilution). General unsecured claims and existing equity get nothing. They expect a fleet of just 76 – 80 aircraft by the third quarter.

The U.S. Trustee hasn’t asked the court to reject the plan on the merits – just not to approve the disclosure statement, so Spirit cannot start soliciting votes yet.

The Trustee says the disclosure statement does not contain “adequate information” because it does not explain the history and creation of the plan, what exactly happened in the first bankruptcy and why that restructuring failed so quickly, and what alternatives were considered (such as sale process). Spirit simply says their plan is better than liquidation, but doesn’t sufficiently flesh that out.

Since Spirit emerged from bankruptcy on March 12, 2025 and was back in Chapter 11 within six months, the trustee’s position is you can’t just wipe out equity and unsecured creditors with a new filing, say your plan maximizes value, and then not even explain why the first bankruptcy failed and why a sale or liquidation would be worse.

Presumably Spirit will cure the objection. What they actual have to do here is pretty limited, since the disclosure step is more procedural than anything else in the context of sophisticated creditors. It’s hard to argue Spirit is failing to help them understand why this is good for them.

Spirit wants to emerge from bankruptcy in early summer, after getting confirmation of its plan by May 27. The bankruptcy trustee is delaying this somewhat – but probably not a lot. The problems with Spirit’s plan are real. The trustee’s filing is about the paperwork around it. Creditors themselves could fight if the financial and demand environment deteriorates and Spirit’s plan looks even less likely to succeed. Shrinking to success is hard.