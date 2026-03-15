United Flight Attendants Havent Had A Raise In 5.5 Years — But Their Union Dues Are Still Going Up [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- United Airlines flight attendant dues are increasing LOL. They haven’t had a raise in 5.5 years (they received a 2% bump in 2020). Maybe wait until you’ve delivered a contract that your members can vote for before taking more of their pay?
91% of union flight attendants at United feel unvalued according to AFA itself. Meanwhile Delta flight attendants have been best paid in the industry for years without paying this tax.
- I really like the design aesthetic of the new American Airlines cabins (as seen on some regional jets, Airbus A321XLRs, Boeing 787-9Ps and now this A319 reconfiguration). It’s sad they pulled out seat back entertainmnet screens on this plane. And they sure pushed the cabin density.
- Something not safe for work happening in business class. I won’t embed it here. This is apparently Ika Dauria.
- Citibank eliminates sharing of ThankYou points between members effective May 17.
- Oh, come on. You can’t begrudge a good snowball fight.
Employees of @AlaskaAir are having snowball fights, meanwhile we’ve been on the tarmac at SEA for over four hours. Pilot says there is no one available to open the gate but we may get “lucky” after the next “shift change”. We missed our connecting flight to Tokyo as a result. pic.twitter.com/EmMyKuXzJg
— Jen G. (@vegasstarfish) March 13, 2026
- Airlines talk a lot about premium but it’s a mistake to think of that as only premium cabins. There’s less margin in economy, but net promoter score and repeat purchases matter there too. And where do you think front cabin passengers begin? In back! Oh, United:
— ;’ (@amoebieeFC) March 14, 2026
Or see this from Delta, but the language describing it is very much not safe for work.
- They’re at the Frontier of passenger experince.
frontier is just disgusting for that like she needs to sue i’m sorry pic.twitter.com/RebSLSBLIu
— (@beyoncegarden) March 14, 2026
- Is American Airlines not a premium airline because of its customers, or are these its customers because they’re not a premium airline?
- TSA Workers Are Reportedly Sleeping in Their Cars as Partial Government Shutdown Has Them Working Without Pay Struggles are real. But no one is actually being evicted for non-payment of rent already, there’s no one sleeping in their car because of the expectation of not receiving full paychecks this month.
And this is also a life choices issue. TSA screeners got raises in some cases over 40% to address staffing shortages. Government shutdowns are a known hazard. Saving money can be tough but it is also part of the planning that comes with the job, though I suppose the agency should offer classes on this (like Delta does).
Comments
It’s sad how many FAs don’t understand how much their unions make their lives worse. They take money out of every paycheck only to breed endless discontent and misery (central to their business model) that employees must then live with every day. In the end, what they get is more or less market wages wrapped in endless rules that disproportionately benefit the few at the top of the seniority list.
Gary. Let us know the current monthly union dues for the United Flight Attendants and increase in monthly dues. Thanks.
There’s many reasons why Unions only make up about 6% of the private sector workforce. Forced Union Dues in one of them.
UNION FREE is the way to go!
A union is a necessary evil for a large labor group. Its like a government entity with internal power grabs and money waste. (The bar tab at a council party can equal a small country’s economy). But it does protect your job!
Maybe this site should list how much union leadership gets paid annually and the raises they voted to themselves.