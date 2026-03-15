People Are Walking Into Hotels For Free Breakfast — No One Checks If They’re Guests

Free breakfast is a common feature of many hotel brands, especially in the limited service category. You’ll find it at Hampton Inn, Best Western and Holiday Inn Express among numerous others.
Here’s the thing: I don’t think I’ve ever seen a hotel actually check that you’re a guest before giving you access. If you look like you belong there, you can park in the lot, walk in, and eat.
I stayed at the Aloft near Dallas Love Field and selected breakfast as my Marriott elite member amenity. Breakfast was served in the Element hotel next door. I simply walked into that hotel and no one checked that I was a guest or eligible for breakfast. I could have taken the elite check-in bonus points and still had breakfast!
In a sense, I’m surprised that so few people show up at these hotels and have breakfast! Then again, maybe people do? This woman stops at hotels on the way to work, eats breakfast and leaves.
Many hotels serve a complimentary breakfast to their guests, it’s often setup in a cafeteria style room by the front desk. Many of these areas aren’t secured by keycard and that people off the streets could just walk in and eat and leave.
This woman and many others have figured… pic.twitter.com/hnLmRRNw3V
— SonnyBoy🇺🇸 (@gotrice2024) March 13, 2026
Here’s a woman on TikTok explaining, “They make it so easy to get the free hotel breakfast when you’re not staying at a hotel.” Millions of people have watched this.
@itssofeeyuh
Most limited-service breakfasts aren’t going to be so good that you’d show up for it if you aren’t already on-premises. But if I was nearby, and hard up, maybe I’d go for a meal justifying it like hero Jean Valjean steals the bread in Les Miserables.
It’s likely that I could get away with this, as a middle-aged white business traveler who knows his way around hotels. But I guess it’s not limited to people who look like me! Just look like you feel comfortable in a hotel lobby, and you belong. That’s the key. If you stand out, and don’t look like someone who stays in the hotel and knows your way around the lobby you might get questions. So a free breakfast hack only for those who don’t actually need the free breakfast?
Some hotels – notably Hyatt Places – have tried to verify eligibility for free breakfast. Hyatt keeps changing who is entitled to free breakfast, and to which items at breakfast. Though when they made breakfast only for loyalty program members booking direct properties didn’t actually seem to enforce it much.
Comments
Sounds like you’re just trying to get this idea of yours going. You keep talking about it more and more.
This is racial, not racisss. Notice the X example.
Just saying. Yes I know this will stir up some comments, but just pointing out the obvious. Just like many of the terrorists seem to practice a certain “religion” or shooters are on hormones and transitioning, but law enforcement isn’t sure of the motive.
It is the honor system.
@Michael Mainello,
Are you referring to the zionists in Israel?
I have seen this. I hope that internet free riders do not make free breakfast go away.
Which breakfast is worth a test run?
None of the many BW and Choice spreads I’ve paid for deserve a shout-out.
Decent coffee, yogurt, and fresh fruit would light me up.
The reason people generally don’t do this is the breakfast provided isn’t worth the time you spend getting to the hotel, parking, and eating.
Most people would rather eat before they leave home or grab something togo on the way and save themselves 20-30 minutes.
Hotel buffets are one of the leading contributors of food waste. Let those that find the meal exciting enough to make an effort to get there, have at it.
@Christopher Raehl – Partially correct. I believe the real reason is because most people know it is wrong. The sign outside the motel doesn’t say – Free breakfast for everyone that wants it.
@Michael: Gary doesn’t seem to know!
While it may be wrong, that’s it’s wrong AND inconvenient is why hotels don’t need to station staff to keep out freeloaders.
These breakfasts have become truly awful (on purpose). Can’t think of why anyone who isn’t in a Valjean situation would even bother.
It is theft of services
It is trespassing.
Who needs a criminal record for eggs?
PRO TIP: The complimentary breakfast at Marriott Hotels for Bonvoy Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite members, included with your overnight stay, is so unforgettable you’ll want to throw up—just so you can experience it twice. (Spoiler: you won’t want to. Unless, of course, you have a thing for cold scrambled eggs, mystery meat sausages, and coffee that tastes like it was brewed by someone holding a grudge against all things caffeinated.)
I’ve found that busy budget hotels in urban areas have sometimes had housekeeping staff policing the entrance to the breakfast. Specifically in Waikiki and Wilshire/Vermont in LA.
I enjoy my free breakfast when staying at hotels. It’s a convenient time saver for me.
What I don’t like is freeloaders ruining the experience and driving up the cost for everyone. If hotels identify someone stealing breakfast, I want them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
We travel in different circles.My family have been to plenty of free breakfasts in the past few years that had a staff member checking room number/name. I’ve even seen people kicked out for freeloading/stealing breakfast (one person even twice for sneaking in a second time), although no one threatened with arrest. I once asked a staff member who was doing the free loading at their location (assuming most homeless were obvious) and it was truck drivers parked overnight along a nearby roadway. Every situation is different and for most hotels the labor cost of monitoring likely exceeds the food cost.