People Are Walking Into Hotels For Free Breakfast — No One Checks If They’re Guests

Free breakfast is a common feature of many hotel brands, especially in the limited service category. You’ll find it at Hampton Inn, Best Western and Holiday Inn Express among numerous others.

Here’s the thing: I don’t think I’ve ever seen a hotel actually check that you’re a guest before giving you access. If you look like you belong there, you can park in the lot, walk in, and eat.

I stayed at the Aloft near Dallas Love Field and selected breakfast as my Marriott elite member amenity. Breakfast was served in the Element hotel next door. I simply walked into that hotel and no one checked that I was a guest or eligible for breakfast. I could have taken the elite check-in bonus points and still had breakfast!

In a sense, I’m surprised that so few people show up at these hotels and have breakfast! Then again, maybe people do? This woman stops at hotels on the way to work, eats breakfast and leaves.

Many hotels serve a complimentary breakfast to their guests, it’s often setup in a cafeteria style room by the front desk. Many of these areas aren’t secured by keycard and that people off the streets could just walk in and eat and leave. This woman and many others have figured… pic.twitter.com/hnLmRRNw3V — SonnyBoy🇺🇸 (@gotrice2024) March 13, 2026

Here’s a woman on TikTok explaining, “They make it so easy to get the free hotel breakfast when you’re not staying at a hotel.” Millions of people have watched this.

Most limited-service breakfasts aren’t going to be so good that you’d show up for it if you aren’t already on-premises. But if I was nearby, and hard up, maybe I’d go for a meal justifying it like hero Jean Valjean steals the bread in Les Miserables.

It’s likely that I could get away with this, as a middle-aged white business traveler who knows his way around hotels. But I guess it’s not limited to people who look like me! Just look like you feel comfortable in a hotel lobby, and you belong. That’s the key. If you stand out, and don’t look like someone who stays in the hotel and knows your way around the lobby you might get questions. So a free breakfast hack only for those who don’t actually need the free breakfast?

Some hotels – notably Hyatt Places – have tried to verify eligibility for free breakfast. Hyatt keeps changing who is entitled to free breakfast, and to which items at breakfast. Though when they made breakfast only for loyalty program members booking direct properties didn’t actually seem to enforce it much.