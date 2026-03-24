United Just Warned On Fuel And Cut Capacity — Then Doubled Down On Premium Jets Anyway

United Airlines has come out with a number of announcements today that collectively signal they believe premium demand is truly durable, enough to justify heavy fleet investment even after warning about oil above $100 through 2027 (and a possible spike to $175) and a roughly five-point trim to planned capacity this year.

They’ve announced that their fleet plan includes ‘up to’ 252 new aircraft deliveries through April 2028 – that’s a huge number of planes in just two years. In fact, it’s twice the pace they’ve been on for the past five years where they added 22 Boeing 787s, 237 Boeing 737 MAXs, and 67 Airbus A321neos, as well as completed 70% of their narrowbody retrofit plan (seatback entertainment screens, larger overhead bins) and increased premium seats per departure by 40%.

As they move forward they are more of their network around premium seats, lounge access, loyalty (both in terms of keeping customers on their plans, and pressing customers to take their credit card to get value out of their program), and newer aircraft (and newer interiors on older aircraft) while explicitly cutting weaker flying elsewhere.

47 new Boeing 787-9s with their new signature interiors (but still not retrofitting existing planes with a better business class)



40 “Coastliners” to fly premium transcon routes with a dedicated, consistent, premium-heavy product



28 Airbus A321XLRs to replace Boeing 757s on medium and long haul



119 Boeing 737 MAXs



18 Airbus A321neos

The airline just said they would trim about five points of planned capacity because of fuel. Where these aircraft replace existing planes, they aren’t growing seats. They’re leaning into premium seats as a percentage of their total product, believing these premium and loyal customers will be more willing to absorb fare increases and less effective by economic disruption.

However, if oil really does persist at a higher level that should mean less economic activity and less business travel. And economic contraction will certainly have a wealth effect. The airline seems all-in, and it remains to be seen whether their thesis will prove out.

Premium and elite customers should like it, broadly speaking. This doesn’t really help customers in economy, though the retrofits are generally positive for them and Starlink internet is amazing. As a percentage of seats it makes upgrades a bit easier, potentially (not that anyone has a decent upgrade shot on United these days). Trimming economy capacity though isn’t great for fares.

These aren’t new aircraft orders, and this fleet plan isn’t new, but United is clearly restating its narrative and path in the face of headwinds.