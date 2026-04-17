United Quietly Expanded Free Inflight Wi-Fi Beyond Starlink Aircraft

United Airlines offers free Starlink wifi, but that rollout will continue through the end of next year. It’s the best wifi in the sky, and in my experience it’s even better than what many people have it home. You just need to be a MileagePlus member, or join.

Officially wifi on non-Starlink aircraft, wifi is still $8 for members or $10 without joining. However it appears that their ViaSat wifi-equipped planes are now offering free wifi as well. United hasn’t announced this, but it’s confirmed broadly by passengers inflight.

United uses ViaSat on 737 MAX and many Airbus narrowbody aircraft. It’s the same service offered by American Airlines and Delta where wifi is free (and somewhat degraded compared to when it was a paid service, but still more functional than free wifi on the majority of Southwest planes – and better than on United’s planes that do not use either ViaSat or Starlink).

While United will soon have better inflight wifi than anyone else (and Delta’s plan for fast wifi doesn’t even begin until after United finishes, and then only for half its fleet), American, JetBlue and Delta are ahead on free so this move appears to help them catch up there. Free wifi has become a baseline product feature.