A Kid Licks the Seatback Screen on American — Suddenly the Airline’s Phaseout Of TVs Makes Perfect Sense [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- I need to go boil my eyeballs and schedule a tetanus shot for my soul.
Maybe it’s a good thing that American Airlines will remove these screens from the few domestic planes that still have them. This was likely a transatlantic flight, though. Those will still have TVs. Bring your own wipes!
I should start a series called “on my last flight”… So anyway, on my last flight I watched a kid lick the entertainment screen in front of him. His mother smiled at me.
— @Heather_Poole (@Heather_Poole) March 1, 2026
- Bachelor party dressed the groom up as Nicolás Maduro, kidnapped him and dragged him through the airport in Argentina.
Jajaja unos tipazos secuestraron a su amigo que se casa para su despedida de soltero y lo vistieron de Maduro en el aeropuerto. pic.twitter.com/QGfCO17jpX
— Taliban (@TalidanMilei) February 27, 2026
- Interesting (to me, at least).
The differences of NEO vs XLR vs regular 321 ✈️
With @stigaviation pic.twitter.com/uwRq02EHAA
— aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) February 28, 2026
- You probably can’t even reach Dubai from much of the region, but Airbnb will insist they and the host keep your money.
me checking into my dubai airbnb bc i do not qualify for a refund unless the actual apartment gets bombed pic.twitter.com/BtWGJg8YGD
— thelema (@networkspirits) February 28, 2026
- 20% bonus transferring Chase points to British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus through March 31.
- 30% bonus transferring Capital One points to Preferred Hotels through April 1 at 8:59 a.m. Eastern.
- The UAE picked up the tab for stranded tourists after Iran’s attack.
Wow. pic.twitter.com/fo7DSPfaXB
— Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) March 1, 2026
- A runner did a 5K in an airplane lavatory. Alrighty then.
Nothing is stopping him pic.twitter.com/nDmgcxWTCw
— chaotic memes (@memechaotic) February 27, 2026
Comments
“Ask your doctor or pharmacist about ‘Tequila.'”
Gary – Planet Earth is a weird place these days. I wish I had some profound comment to add, but your collection of today’s tid-bits speaks for itself. Stay safe, stay sane.
One of the few smart decisions by AA. Give the people WiFi and let them use Dr their own device. Seat back video screens get abused. Scratched, beat on, kicked on, etc. they fade out very time and get washed out
“The UAE picked up the tab for stranded tourists after Iran’s attack.” Yeah, those wealthy Gulf states (QR/UAE, especially) and their airlines/hotels are/should be helping those affected people. (AirBnB, on the other hand, is feckless, as usual.)