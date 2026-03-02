A Kid Licks the Seatback Screen on American — Suddenly the Airline’s Phaseout Of TVs Makes Perfect Sense [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • I need to go boil my eyeballs and schedule a tetanus shot for my soul.

    Maybe it’s a good thing that American Airlines will remove these screens from the few domestic planes that still have them. This was likely a transatlantic flight, though. Those will still have TVs. Bring your own wipes!

  • Bachelor party dressed the groom up as Nicolás Maduro, kidnapped him and dragged him through the airport in Argentina.

  • Interesting (to me, at least).

  • You probably can’t even reach Dubai from much of the region, but Airbnb will insist they and the host keep your money.

  • 20% bonus transferring Chase points to British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus through March 31.

  • 30% bonus transferring Capital One points to Preferred Hotels through April 1 at 8:59 a.m. Eastern.

  • The UAE picked up the tab for stranded tourists after Iran’s attack.

  • A runner did a 5K in an airplane lavatory. Alrighty then.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  1. schedule a tetanus shot for my soul.

    “Ask your doctor or pharmacist about ‘Tequila.'”

  2. Gary – Planet Earth is a weird place these days. I wish I had some profound comment to add, but your collection of today’s tid-bits speaks for itself. Stay safe, stay sane.

  3. One of the few smart decisions by AA. Give the people WiFi and let them use Dr their own device. Seat back video screens get abused. Scratched, beat on, kicked on, etc. they fade out very time and get washed out

  4. “The UAE picked up the tab for stranded tourists after Iran’s attack.” Yeah, those wealthy Gulf states (QR/UAE, especially) and their airlines/hotels are/should be helping those affected people. (AirBnB, on the other hand, is feckless, as usual.)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *