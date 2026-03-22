A Stranger Gave A Passenger A Foot Massage In Coach — Kind, Weird, And Still Inappropriate

Bar feet in public, especially on a plane, crosses a line. But here’s a story that sort of turns this on its head. I still think it’s highly inappropriate, but many of you will disagree.

Linzey Strommen flying SAS flight 931 from Copenhagen To Los Angeles for work, after having flown back from Tokyo 24 hours earlier. She’d had a coccygectomy (tailbone removal) and was supposed to stay flat while flying. She… did not buy business class, figuring she could ask for an upgrade or an empty row. She did not get an upgrade, and there was no empty row.

The woman next to her in coach had recently had surgery for a bad knee as well. During boarding it seemed like there was one open seat between them, and they agreed to split use of it to stretch out. But a late boarder took the seat. And they.. wound up doing 30-minute reflexology massages. The three women all spoke different languages. They did not exchange contact information.

So, ok, this was both “inappropriate barefoot passenger” but at least “for a reason” maybe if not a little bit odd.

@linzeyisamom Spare me the barefoot on a plane BS please, I get it but the woman is in pain & shit happens. ♬ Scott Street (Slowed Down) – Phoebe Bridgers

Passengers grooming and providing spa services on each other is hardly new, though not something you see everyday. Strangers seem more likely to join the mile high club together than provide actual massage. Here’s one who woke up to another passenger braiding her hair. And here’s a passenger draping their bare foot across the aisle onto a woman’s armrest while his other foot gets a massage.

(HT: Paul H)