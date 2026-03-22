Airports Keep Serving The One Food You Should Never Eat Before Boarding A Plane — Chili

There’s one food that should never be served at an airport, before passengers get inside a metal tube where their stomachs will be subject to the vagaries of air pressure. It seems so obvious, yet a dozen years ago Washington’s National airport opened a Ben’s Chili Bowl. Now the idea is spreading. I cringe at the thought.
it was magical pic.twitter.com/OxSB1j3sLm
— Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong) March 21, 2026
Ben’s Chili Bowl is a DC institution. It’s been around for over 60 years, hosted civil rights leaders in the 1960s, and President Obama ate there the month he took the oath of office as President in 2009. The Pelican Brief and State of Play had scenes filmed there. It’s a tourist destination. But it’s not good chili. Then again, neither is this, but United Airlines thought it was a good idea.
The @united club at the @DENAirport used to have these bizarrely huge uncovered bowls of chili available as soon as you walked in: pic.twitter.com/FIt2f0XfNE
— Emily Witko (@witkoochocinco) August 5, 2024
passing gas on a plane is something that happens on most every flight, every day, because changes in air pressure cause the body to produce more gas.
- An average person does this 10 times a day anyway. Now multiply that out across a full widebody on a long haul flight and that’s without factoring in changes in altitude.
- The cause of the odor is sulfur
- The problem inflight is worse in cabins with leather seats (which traditionally meant first class). Most fabric seat covers are more absorbent.
Beans may be good for your heart, but you shouldn’t eat them before flying or on a plane. Avoid fried foods, cabbage, broccoli and brussels sprouts. Consider taking gas-x or beano…
During contract negotiations with its flight attendants, American Airlines served chili during planned picketing because they knew free food would keep cabin crew indoors and away from the picket lines. And chili was cheap! But they weren’t thinking through what it would do to the cabin when they boarded their flights.
There are other foods that are problems on board too, of course, like the passenger who opened up a can of tuna.
You can generally bring a sealed can of tuna through security – although if it’s packed in water, you could run into liquid ban issues if TSA decides to test the contents. You can’t bring an open can through – that’s a sharp weapon. You need to bring a sealed can through, and then figure out a way to open it once you clear security.
@allyjaksen @Bumble Bee Seafoods ♬ oh my god bruh oh hell na man
And then there’s the true extreme food onboard – a full slab of ribs, skin-on fries and a half an ear of corn served with mayonnaisse and Italian cheese, eaten onboard from a middle seat.
No chance is the guy next to me eating a full rack of ribs plus sides on this plane gtf pic.twitter.com/hDD9u6MlPi
— Lanna Tolland (@lannatolland) February 20, 2023
You might think the smell from from biting into a raw onion is no big deal, but even fruit smells have been enough to force a plane to make an emergency landing.
And flatulence from goats once caused a Singapore Airlines aircraft to make an emergency landing. Gas seems like a real risk here!
Comments
‘Ethnic’ food of all types enter this chat…
It’s a secret plot against people who are vent closers, and I love it! Anybody who rides with their overhead vent open cares neither about seat neighbor flatulence nor their own……
In other words, once I open my vent (the airplane’s vent over my head), I then vent via my other vent (you know what I mean…) carefree.
Here it is again but as a haiku:
Eat airport chili,
I open my plastic vent,
Venting merrily!
@SukDix — Beans, beans, the magical fruit…
Yeah. Don’t eat chili unless you plan to spend the next 12 hours alone outside. Expect this trend to continue as airport venues continue to sell cheap food expensively. And people bring it on board. I wish they treated carry on food like carry on luggage.
I just don’t get this rant. Healthy people who regularly eat a diverse diet of healthy food do not produce extra gas when eating beans. People who wat an unhealthy and limited selection of foods react with gas priduction after eating beans.
Beans have a lot of fiber. People who are not accustomed to that will produce a lot of gas.
I also noticed the quoted tweet author is a woman. Women don’t fart.
The problem isn’t the chili. It’s the low fiber/low legume diets people ordinarily eat outside of airports. Those of us who eat lots of beans and a high fiber diet don’t have a problem with them. Having said that, nearly all food sold in airports and served on airplanes (regardless of class of service) contain huge quantities of unhealthy ingredients that are detrimental to long term health. And special meals are often not very appetizing. I’ve given up trying to find healthy, tasty foods and rarely eat on planes anymore, even when flying first on 15+ hour flights.
I noticed airline serving beans too. Also, airport lounges. Whenever I see that, I remember the childhood rhyme:
“Beans, beans, the magical fruit,
The more you eat, the more you toot,
The more you toot, the better you feel,
So let’s have beans for every meal!”
A chili dog, side of broccoli and a couple of beers, and I’m ready for my flight.
Am I the only one who doesn’t have any issues with chili?! I generally eat a high fiber diet (whole grains for breakfast, lots of salads) & chili doesn’t cause gas issues.
Whoever suspends future funding for the TSA should have to eat two full servings of Ben’s Chili Bowl before taking the inaugural 22 hour, 10,000 mile “double-sunrise” flight from NYC to Sydney on Qantas’ new A350-1000ULR.
Problem solved.
Forgive me “Other Just Saying.” I’m a purest when it comes to that sentiment. As we used to say in NJ, correctly: Beans, beans good for the heart, the more you eat the more you fart, the more you fart the better you feel so eat beans at every meal.
But I admire your attempt at civility.
@Joey D. That is funny.
Meh, why can’t we get Skyline Chili as an airport restaurant?!?
one would also think Texas chili is also a safe bet.
I eat chili con carne from time to time and don’t notice an increase in flatulence after eating it.
I also eat tuna from heavy foil pouches so there is no sharp can lids to cut anybody with. Eating it can be accomplished with a plastic fork or a plastic spoon. Bring some sliced bread with you on the airplane and you can make tuna salad sandwiches that are not soggy if you get the tuna salad in a pouch.