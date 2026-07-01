American Airlines New Chicago To Tokyo Flights Leaked Early As Its O’Hare Fight With United Heats Up

American Airlines will announce new Chicago – Tokyo service on Wednesday along with other routes as part of a pep rally and discussion with the carrier’s employees at O’Hare airport. Aviation watchdog JonNYC reports:

Join us for two can’t-miss moments:

🎉 Big reveal and pep rally

10 a.m. | H/K Concourse Be the first to hear big news for the hub — revealed live by Robert — before a fun event in the terminal with giveaways, live entertainment, photo ops and more for our team and customers. — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 30, 2026

Update: American indeed announced Chicago O’Hare – Tokyo Narita starting March 27, 2027 using a (non-premium) Boeing 787-9.

American Airlines teased an image to promote a new route. It’s Osaka Garden in Chicago. That almost makes it seem like the plan is to announce Chicago – Osaka but this appears in the hint to just represent ‘Japan’ rather than Osaka specifically, because I’m confident in the sourcing on Tokyo Narita.

JonNYC also says to expect Chicago O’Hare – Ontario, California to be announced.

and then something random like Ontario — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) July 1, 2026

United Airlines has tried to push American out of its hub at O’Hare, but American pushed back and even won back 3 gates there next year after rebuilding its schedule and buying two gates from Spirit. They’re even investing in a new larger satellite Admirals Club.



Tokyo Skyline



Takashi Ono at Jiro Roppongi

The airline had neglected O’Hare coming out of the pandemic. They were constrained, having retired too many planes, they couldn’t rebuild everywhere. And they’ve been especially constrained on long haul aircraft since they retired their Airbus A330s and Boeing 767s and Boeing faced challenges delivering new Boeing 787s.



American Airlines Boeing 787-8 At Chicago O’Hare

In January American declared Chicago to be an existential fight at their ‘State of the Airline’ for employees and declared United their ‘common enemy.’ It’s certainly a crucial market for spending on their Citibank cobrand credit cards which are the primary driver of profit, and they’ve fallen behind in New York and Los Angeles.

But the airline has been improving markedly, just needing to tie it all together with a premium identity and vision – so getting the CEO out in front of employees like this to sell a vision for the future is crucial.



Chicago O’Hare

The last time that American flew to Asia from Chicago, the flights themselves bled money. Worst were their China flights but that was before the pandemic, China was seen as an important market for the future and they felt the need to ‘squat’ route authorities that would make money later. They may have lost as much as $100 million on that service.

But Asia is now doing much better, in part because there’s so much less China flying (Chinese airlines were flying absurd routes to squat markets themselves, and selling connections throughout Asia cheap to fill the planes). And American has a joint venture with Japan Airlines so they’ll have connecting traffic on both ends of this route.



American Airlines at Chicago O’Hare



Narita Express Train

Chicago – Tokyo has been one of the better flights for award space on Japan Airlines, although not as much recently since Japan Airlines became a points transfer partner with Capital One and Bilt. There’s been far more demand for their awards, and they’ve been much tighter in releasing space. More capacity is welcome!