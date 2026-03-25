Ariana Afghan Jet Veers Off Kabul Runway — Then Uses Air Canada’s Fatal LaGuardia Crash To Shrug It Off

Ariana Afghan flight FG252, a Boeing 737-400 (registration YA-PIC) flying from Herat to Kabul on March 25 landed on Kabul’s runway 29, veered right and went off the runway, crossed a taxiway, and stopped on the grass.

The aircraft was evacuated via slides. Fortunately no injuries have been reported. The aircraft appears to have sustained damage to the left wing.

All the occupants were safely evacuated via emergency slides after an Ariana Afghan Airlines Boeing B737-400 aircraft veered off Runway 29 while landing at Kabul International Airport. The aircraft that was operating flight FG312, came to a stop on the grass. Ariana Afghan… pic.twitter.com/yPNRV2iN4S — FL360aero (@fl360aero) March 25, 2026

The airline’s official statement is ‘this is no big deal, look what just happened to Air Canada at New York LaGuardia’.

One of Ariana’s airplanes ran away from the runway during the sit-down. Thanks to Allah, there was no casualties. Wednesday — [1405/01/05 A.H.H] An airplane belonging to Ariana Afghan airline crashed from a runway at Kabul airport. Fortunately, no one suffered any personal injury in this incident. According to preliminary information, the aircraft has safely halted after technical control and all passengers and flight crew have been safely evacuated from the aircraft to the terminal and emergency technical teams have begun their research to assess and determine the cause of the incident. According to international standards of aviation, such incidents are common in the world. The last incident was a Canadian Airlines plane at LaGuardia airport in America, which killed two pilots and injured many passengers during the crash. Ariana Afghan Airlines assures all the respected passengers that the safety of the passengers is our priority and we will further strengthen all necessary measures in this regard to prevent similar incidents in the future. Ariana afghan airline

Media Office

They are not wrong that runway excursions are the most common type of accident. But using a fresh fatal accident as the example is macabre.

Ariana Afghan Airlines flies domestically as well as to China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE. Their history dates to 1957 with Pan Am 49% ownership and management. They have changed hands several times in the interim and have little resemblance to that earlier airline. They once flew to Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Amsterdam.

Today, they are 100% owned by the government of Afghanistan (Taliban). banned from flying to the EU and the UK on safety grounds. Their fleet page lists two Airbus A310s and two Boeing 737-400s.

In November 2025, an Ariana A310 flying Kabul – Delhi landed on the wrong runway.

In August 2024, one of their 737-400s (registration FG403) overran the runway during takeoff from Khost, struck an airport fence, became airborne anyway, and diverted to Kabul with substantial damage.

In February 2023, an Ariana A310 rejected takeoff at Jeddah at high speed after a pressurization leak from the captain’s sliding window. Seven of eight main tires deflated from hot brakes and passengers disembarked on the taxiway.

With today’s incident, both of the carrier’s 737-400s have now been involved in serious runway events in 19 months. They probably shouldn’t be so cavalier about safety as to throw shade at Air Canada.