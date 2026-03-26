“ Marriott Somehow Apologizes For Causing Incontinence With Your Credit Card [Roundup]”

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Marriott apologizes for causing incontinence. (HT: @MickeyBoggs)
This is not AI or Manipulated . It is an actual sign I took in a hotel I was staying in . read the whole sign and tell me what is wrong 😆😆🙈🙈#youhadonejob pic.twitter.com/DB8IEHx3Hj
— steve (@bagshaw2112) March 23, 2026
- Rakuten‘s $50 referral offer ends 3/31. Rakuten is an online shopping portal that earns points or cash back for the purchases you make anywhere, akin to the mileage malls that work with airlines like American, United, Alaska, et al. You can choose between cash back, Amex points or Bilt points ($50 is worth 5,000 points – with Bilt, at least for the near future.)
The easy, quick win before this offer is just to go to GiftCards.com through the portal and buy a $50 gift card for Uber, DoorDash, Southwest Airlines or Delta. You get $50 or equivalent points back, making this a free $50 (or better, since the points are worth more than $50).
- American Airlines has new 100th anniversary amenity kits and pajamas each inspired by different eras of the airline’s history. I kind of dig the red kits for the current era:
What would be really great is to retro the contents of the kits and the quality of the fabric used for the pajamas – dial back the amenity kits to 2019, even, and the PJs to 2012. That would be genuinely premium!
- Hyatt’s 22 Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Spain, and the Dominican Republic are now integrated into World of Hyatt. These are all-inclusives, largely more ‘4.5 star to the 5 star properties that make up the rest of their all-inclusive portfolio’. They’re offering double points on April – June stays.
- Southwest is testing preboarding for A List Preferred members
- American Airlines Admirals Club in Orlando appears to be closed for a week after a pipe burst.
- Delta will retrofit existing aircraft to their new interior because customers seem to really like the difference.
apparently, on the aircraft that are flying with the new interiors the passenger scores were significantly higher than the old interior and so I'm told to expect them to try and roll these out quicker (originally I think it was more like new deliveries and complete retrofits…
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) March 23, 2026
Comments
Somebody must have been pissed off
“ Marriott Somehow Apologizes For Causing Incontinence With Your Credit Card [Roundup]”
@Easy Victor — I’m surprised they leaked this. It’s a real drain on the brand. I can barely hold my disappointment.
@1990 @Easy Victor — Bah! Another level to getting Bon-void