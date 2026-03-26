Marriott Somehow Apologizes For Causing Incontinence With Your Credit Card [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Marriott apologizes for causing incontinence. (HT: @MickeyBoggs)

  • Rakuten‘s $50 referral offer ends 3/31. Rakuten is an online shopping portal that earns points or cash back for the purchases you make anywhere, akin to the mileage malls that work with airlines like American, United, Alaska, et al. You can choose between cash back, Amex points or Bilt points ($50 is worth 5,000 points – with Bilt, at least for the near future.)


    The easy, quick win before this offer is just to go to GiftCards.com through the portal and buy a $50 gift card for Uber, DoorDash, Southwest Airlines or Delta. You get $50 or equivalent points back, making this a free $50 (or better, since the points are worth more than $50).

  • American Airlines has new 100th anniversary amenity kits and pajamas each inspired by different eras of the airline’s history. I kind of dig the red kits for the current era:

    What would be really great is to retro the contents of the kits and the quality of the fabric used for the pajamas – dial back the amenity kits to 2019, even, and the PJs to 2012. That would be genuinely premium!

  • Hyatt’s 22 Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Spain, and the Dominican Republic are now integrated into World of Hyatt. These are all-inclusives, largely more ‘4.5 star to the 5 star properties that make up the rest of their all-inclusive portfolio’. They’re offering double points on April – June stays.

  • Southwest is testing preboarding for A List Preferred members

  • American Airlines Admirals Club in Orlando appears to be closed for a week after a pipe burst.

  • Delta will retrofit existing aircraft to their new interior because customers seem to really like the difference.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Somebody must have been pissed off

    “ Marriott Somehow Apologizes For Causing Incontinence With Your Credit Card [Roundup]”

  2. @Easy Victor — I’m surprised they leaked this. It’s a real drain on the brand. I can barely hold my disappointment.

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