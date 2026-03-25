Canadian Politicians Want Air Canadas CEO Fired — For Recording LaGuardia Tragedy Message In English [ROUNDUP]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Canadian politicians calling for the ouster of Air Canada’s CEO after the LaGuardia tragedy because he recorded his condolence video in English speaking only two words of French. (The video had French subtitles.) This. Is. Insane.
The head of Canada’s largest airline has been summoned to Ottawa to explain why he spoke only in English when he offered his condolences to the families of those killed or hurt in the collision between a plane and a fire truck at a New York City airport on Sunday.
…“In light of this sad and gross lack of respect towards the loved ones and family of the pilot from Coteau-du-Lac, Antoine Forest, a French-speaking Quebecer, the head of Air Canada must very seriously ask himself whether he has not clearly disqualified himself for the position he holds,” Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet wrote in an online post.
Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau provides a video statement on the tragic accident involving Air Canada Express AC8646: pic.twitter.com/ZwFibpOkj2
— Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 23, 2026
- With United putting first class and wifi in their small regional jets along with big overhead bins in coach and a closet in first, aviation watchdog JonNYC hints that American Airlines could do the same:
and, BTW, I won't be even slightly surprised to see AA do something strikingly similar to this.
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) March 24, 2026
- American Airlines has planned to renovate its Washington National D concourse Admirals Club into the new lounge aesthetic which I love. They announced it in December, I told you it was coming back in August. The lounge has now closed so that they can start work.
Credit: American Airlines
- Our biggest pet peeves about renting a car (WaPo). Renting a car is full of frustration after the you pick the rate you’re offered: long waits, bait-and-switch feeling vehicle substitutions, no car available for your reservation, upsells, toll and admin fees, damage disputes, and paid car seats.
- Observations on hotel turndown service and breakfast buffets (HT: Joe Brancatelli)
- Dad has family arrive at airport before it’s even built.
- Delta is expanding with Los Angeles – Florida flights. This is striking for several reasons. They are growing Florida not Miami where they want a hub. And long Florida (leisure) routes can be tough economics with expensive oil. Plus these are discretionary trips that people easily don’t take if the economy contracts. I wouldn’t have expected this!
Delta Air Lines to expand Los Angeles (LAX) to Florida:
• LAX to West Palm Beach (PBI) new route 1 daily from November 20
• LAX to Tampa (TPA) 2 → 3 daily from November
• LAX to Orlando (MCO) 4 → 5 daily from November pic.twitter.com/PI1LTgJKsu
— Ishrion Aviation (@IshrionA) March 24, 2026
Comments
Again, proving my belief most politicians are total losers.
The Rousseau video is in compliance with the Official Languages Act. Yes, he could have had his words translated and read by a francophone employee, releasing both videos at once. But then people would complain that he took to long to release the videos. You just can’t win.
Canada has become a total joke. A wokester paradise where the politicians worry about useless virtue signaling nonsense and ignore real issues. This is a prime example. Speaking of French, the Quebecois are (much) more obnoxious about it than the actual French are! They literally renamed the sport of golf. Which is the word they use in France. And STOP signs can’t say STOP (as they do in France). No, its ARRET. Yet everywhere else has to be bilingual – but Quebec doesn’t. Here’s yet another taste of that attitude problem.
Even dumber are the Canadian sheeple who continue to vote for this. The last thing I’d want, as an American, is Canada as a 51st state. No way do we want to inherit that nest of idiocy.
Reminds me of a scene from the movie Canadian Bacon where a group of US citizens trying to invade Canada is stopped by the Canadian police and forced to add a French translation to the anti-Canadian hate speech painted on their truck.