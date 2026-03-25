Canadian Politicians Want Air Canadas CEO Fired — For Recording LaGuardia Tragedy Message In English [ROUNDUP]

The head of Canada’s largest airline has been summoned to Ottawa to explain why he spoke only in English when he offered his condolences to the families of those killed or hurt in the collision between a plane and a fire truck at a New York City airport on Sunday.

…“In light of this sad and gross lack of respect towards the loved ones and family of the pilot from Coteau-du-Lac, Antoine Forest, a French-speaking Quebecer, the head of Air Canada must very seriously ask himself whether he has not clearly disqualified himself for the position he holds,” Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet wrote in an online post.