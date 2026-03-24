United Is Taking The Most Hated Regional Jet In America And Adding First Class, Starlink, And A Closet — Meet The CRJ450

United is taking one of the most hated aircraft types in U.S. aviation, the CRJ200 50-seat regional jet, and stripping it down to 41 seats and calling them the new CRJ450. They’re adding first class, a closet, and Starlink wifi and selling it as a premium small-market connector.

This is a new marketing name for the plane, not actually a new aircraft type. When they introduced the ‘CRJ-550’ as a more premium version of the larger regional jet that was an actual new type because it was needed to get around their pilot union contract scope clause.

This is just about flying around planes everyone hates while making them more premium. The front overhead bins that don’t fit much get removed (passengers normally have to gate check their carry-on anyway) and the plane gets a luggage closet. We’ll see larger bins in economy.

And these small regional jets don’t usually get wifi – but United will be installing Starlink, which is by far the fastest and more functional wifi in the sky presently. It will be free for MileagePlus members.

The plane will have 7 first class seats and 34 economy seats (and will include extra legroom economy plus).

These planes will will be operated by SkyWest start this fall, mainly connecting smaller cities to Denver and Chicago O’Hare. The plan will grow this fleet to 50 (and nearly 120 larger CRJ550s) by 2028.

This is a definite improvement over existing CRJ200 flights, but to the extent that it means we’ll see these small regional jets flying longer, and thus ultimately replacing other planes that would have flown, it’s not necessarily net positive. This is way better than the current CR2, but it’s a low headroom sardine can of a plane that’s never going to be a premium aircraft. The ERJ-145 is a more desirable passenger airframe.



United Express in Denver

Nonetheless, these CR2->CRJ450 is going to be a much more desirable plane to fly than comparable small regional jets like those American Airlines ERJ145s. And by flying them into smaller cities, United can maintain service without using scarce 76-seat regional jets that the airline is heavily limited in using due to pilot scope rules, and without using the even more premium version of those planes with fewer seats, the CRJ-550.

Ultimately United’s worst regional product becomes much better, it becomes better than competitors with similar planes, but it does not turn regional flying into mainline.