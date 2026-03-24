United’s New Boeing 787-9 With Doored Suites And Caviar Upsell — Entering International Service April 22

United Airlines is showing off the brand new interiors of its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which is set to enter international service on April 22 on the San Francisco – Singapore route, with bulkhead seats with 25% additional room tagged as a separate ‘Polaris Studio’ upsell product. The first three of these planes have been delivered.
They have not announced plans to offer the better, more premium interiors on existing aircraft – so United’s dated Polaris seat, which was signed off on by disgraced ex-CEO Jeff Smisek as a ‘good enough’ seat that passengers might stop booking away from United over (replacing their business class that lacked direct aisle access from some seats), will remain in-market. It lags both Delta’s suites (but not their 767s) and in my view all American Airlines long haul.
The new United 787-9s, though, feature:
- 8 Polaris Studios
- 56 standard business class suites with doors (currently locked open because they are not yet certified)
- 35 premium economy
- 123 economy
The Polaris Studio features companion ottomans on some seats, and caviar and wine pairing service. Some domestic San Francisco – Houston flights will see the aircraft before international service. They expect to have 33 of these Boeing 787-9s flying by 2028.
Overall the industrial design of the new American Airlines Boeing 787-9 looks more attractive to me.
United is creating more premium inventory and a higher-priced premium offering for long haul routes. American already has a doored Flagship Suite on its Boeing 787-9P and United’s is similar, with slightly greater premium density.
Comments
Much better LOPA than AA’s new 787-9P especially in PE/economy. More extra legroom economy, bathrooms in the back and mid-cabin, etc.
AA’s design is much better to me as well, though.
@Peter — If only they’d start flying it from EWR… I’m sure they’ll get to it eventually. Oh well, good for SFO.
AA cheaped out on IFE, though. The screen in the FS Suite is comically small, by comparison.
I’m with you on the Super Diamond seats but not on Concept D. I’d take Polaris over that, but reasonable minds can differ.
Have you ever flown in a Polaris seat Gary? Yes, it’s a dense product (denser than Super Diamonds or Delta One Suites,) but I think it’s extremely well designed, and I actually prefer it to both Delta’s and AA’s products. For one, the height of the seat-shells creates a better sense of privacy than AA’s Super Diamond seats, so despite the denser cabin, I find it easier to rest in. I also find the seat to be very comfortable as a seat and as a bed, and this is not an easy feat to accomplish. I also like the finishes, and in terms of functions, it does everything a Super Diamond does. Delta may have been the first US airline to put doors on its seats, but I’ve never cared for the Vantage XL product (don’t find it as comfortable for sleeping) and Delta’s use of unbreathable leather (which I understand they’re changing) has always been a big minus.
Delta’s A350’s are going to make these look like chicken coops. Delta is going to have massage chairs, double deadbolted doors, hot and cold running caviar and so much more.
United can change all the hardware they want. They will still have the same crappy, over-entitled, surly flight attendants. And because of the seniority system, the worst flight attendants staff the premium seats on the long-haul flights.
I would rather keep the current Polaris seats and get better food from UA. What they serve on international long-haul is often worse than domestic First, and non-comparable to Asia-based carriers.