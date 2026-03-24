United’s New Boeing 787-9 With Doored Suites And Caviar Upsell — Entering International Service April 22

United Airlines is showing off the brand new interiors of its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which is set to enter international service on April 22 on the San Francisco – Singapore route, with bulkhead seats with 25% additional room tagged as a separate ‘Polaris Studio’ upsell product. The first three of these planes have been delivered.

They have not announced plans to offer the better, more premium interiors on existing aircraft – so United’s dated Polaris seat, which was signed off on by disgraced ex-CEO Jeff Smisek as a ‘good enough’ seat that passengers might stop booking away from United over (replacing their business class that lacked direct aisle access from some seats), will remain in-market. It lags both Delta’s suites (but not their 767s) and in my view all American Airlines long haul.

The new United 787-9s, though, feature:



8 Polaris Studios



56 standard business class suites with doors (currently locked open because they are not yet certified)



35 premium economy



123 economy

The Polaris Studio features companion ottomans on some seats, and caviar and wine pairing service. Some domestic San Francisco – Houston flights will see the aircraft before international service. They expect to have 33 of these Boeing 787-9s flying by 2028.

Overall the industrial design of the new American Airlines Boeing 787-9 looks more attractive to me.

United is creating more premium inventory and a higher-priced premium offering for long haul routes. American already has a doored Flagship Suite on its Boeing 787-9P and United’s is similar, with slightly greater premium density.