United Airlines Adds A New Way To Sleep In Coach — 3 Economy Seats Turn Into A Bed Starting Next Year

United Airlines is launching the North American version of the Air New Zealand Skycouch idea: a dedicated row of three economy seats whose leg rests flip up after takeoff to create a couch or bed-like surface, with a mattress pad, extra bedding, pillows, and family-oriented amenities.

It launches next year, sits between Economy and Premium Plus, and United calls it the “Relax Row.” They plan for ‘up to’ 12 sections per widebody aircraft and a rollout to 200+ widebodies by 2030.

It’s the same basic architecture as what United’s revenue sharing joint venture partner Air New Zealand has – a three-seat economy row with individually adjustable leg rests that go to 90 degrees and enhanced bedding. Air New Zealand’s middle and window armrests raise to create a larger uninterrupted surface, with 9 to 20 Skycouch sections per aircraft, and that’s the same basic idea here.

It’s a niche upsell product. But Air New Zealand has kept their product, United will have data on it, and they’ve even licensed variants to Air Austral, Azul, and China Airlines. It fills a gap between premium economy and coach, especially for two travelers together who would pay some increment more. How much more? Air New Zealand Skycouch add-ons run:



$499 – $1,400 for one person



$300 – $700 for two people



$100 – $200 for three people

Solo users are expensive because the airline is giving up two sellable seats. Couples are the obvious sweet spot, while three people taking these seats don’t displace any passengers. This has the potential for a few thousand dollars of incremental gross revenue per flight, which is meaningful across 200 aircraft and an entire year. Plus, there’s brand and loyalty benefits. United comes across as innovative (even if they’re just copying).

United’s decision to add this is highly suggestive – beyond that Air New Zealand hasn’t removed their product – that it performs well, although the use case is narrow – ideally one adult and a child. Already airlines sell extra empty middle seats, though United is the only U.S. carrier that does so online. It’s not widely marketed. This wraps a brand and amenities around it, and some slight seat adjustments.

The downside risk here is:



Customers think couch is literal, and are disappointed

A couple might choose this 3-seat product instead of two premium economy seats, and there’s revenue leakage

On the other hand, it may attract families to choose United over other airlines and generate incremental ticket sales in addition to ancillary revenue.

More broadly, this fits United’s overall strategy of premium segmentation. They’ve grown premium seats 40% in five years. This gives them another sales point for people who would otherwise wind up in economy to spend more.