ExpertFlyer Now Shows 11 Months of American Airlines Systemwide Upgrade Space in One Search — Adds AeroLOPA Seat Maps [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

Comments

  1. Well, Gary, does this make it seem like SWU are akin to GUCs or more like PlusPoints, as in, relatively worthless?

  2. Gary, how would one go about discussing the special need for the first class seat (after buying an F ticket). Say with American and Delta.

  3. Wish I had tried Elephant Jumps Thai as I’m sure it will change. My personal favorite Thai restaurant in the US is Jitlada in LA. I especially like the spicier Southern Thai dishes at the back of the menu. Some of these you likely won’t see at other US Thai restaurants.

  4. @ 1990 — The availability of AA SWUs is the worst of the three big airlines’ international upgrade instruments. The Expertflyer changes are worthless additions designed to distract you from a 32% price increase. Glad mine renews tomorrow so I can at least use it for one more year at $99.99 before cutting if off.

  5. This “new” tool is unlikely to work reliably for AA international flights, since neither does the current tool. AA uses fare class C for SWU-upgradeable inventory, but they also use C for some revenue seats on international flights (as I’ve confirmed in discussions with AA ExecPlat agents about this over the years). Thus, searching on expertflyer for fare class C often leads to false positives. For example, as a test this morning I searched on expertflyer for class C on LAX-LHR on June 17. It returns C7 on AA134 and AA136, availability of at least 7 seats in class C on both flights. But a using aa.com’s search, there is no SWU upgrade availability.

    Note that aa.com will show SWU upgrade availability only if you have one or more unused SWUs in your account. I double-checked my aa.com result on the above test by checking SFO-LAX-LHR, where it showed upgrade availability for SFO-LAX but not LAX-LHR.

    I wouldn’t waste money on the expertflyer upgrade unless they can prove that they are not just looking for fare class C, but also have a way to eliminate the many, many false positives.

  6. @ John W — Based on past experience withe ExpertFlyer, I am guessing their tool will just show the same as what AA shows. This “new” feature is of zero value.

  7. Condolences on the durian ice cream. That makes Jager and orange juice sound delicious.

    I like the new idea with Expertflyer in theory but can’t find any info about how to get the new tier as an existing annual member who has prepaid until late this year. Paying twice doesn’t sound very appealing.

