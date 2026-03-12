Frontier Passenger Used A Stranger As An Armrest — Then Touched His Wife, Started A Fight, And Forced A Miami Diversion

Frontier Airlines flight 2081 from San Juan to Atlanta diverted to Miami on Monday when a passenger leaned on another passenger in the last row while waiting for the lavatory. When he asked her to move her arm off his back, she touched his face. After his wife told the woman to stop touching her husband, the passenger touched the wife too. Then the wife hit her, she hit back and punched a third woman “numerous times” in the face when that woman tried to break it up.

Deputies arrested the original instigater Harper on battery on of a person 65 or older (a bigger deal in Florida) and misdemeanor battery.

Video of the incident is described as ‘women fighting to see who goes to the bathroom first’ but that isn’t quite correct. The lavatory queue is where this happened, but the issue (assuming the arrest report is more reliable than a social media description) was the unwanted physical contact, face-touching, spousal intervention, and punches. It wasn’t actually “two women racing for the lav.”

Things get chippy on a Frontier flight as women fight to see who will go to the bathroom first, flight was ok its way to Atlanta and had to Deplane in Miami

The aircraft appears to have been Airbus A321neo N649FR. It landed in Miami at 4:55 p.m. and took off again for Atlanta at 7:49 p.m., finally making it to its destination at 9:17 p.m. Now, Frontier passengers are gonna Frontier anyway. But when you layer Miami into the mix…