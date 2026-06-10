United CEO Refuses To Say American Airlines Merger Is Dead, And Keeps Talking Up JetBlue

Many people thought Kirby pitched the big, almost nonsensical idea of combining United and American to make buying JetBlue seem reasonable by comparison. Kirby has said that notion is stupid, and it is from a competition law standpoint . Kirby pitched United buying American to President Trump . You don’t make your ask to the President a decoy.

What he’s really saying is that airlines like Breeze and Avelo are too small to bother with buying, and JetBlue has too much debt. Delta has dismissed the idea of buying another airline but Delta and Alaska would be interesting (giving up some assets in Seattle). Delta Chief Commercial Officer Joe Esposito said,

We don’t need it at this point. We are successful on our own.

Kirby’s then immediately asked about getting closer to JetBlue, and he says yes – “they have a tough hand of cards, but they’re playing them as well as they can.” He then says they have the “customer DNA” that “we have at United.” “I’d like to do as much as we can together, see how far we can take it just as being great partners for each other as opposed to having to put the two airlines together.”

United-JetBlue may not make economic sense now, but a prepackaged bankruptcy would change that where they could shed some of their debt. It’s not just the New York slots (they’re the number four carrier in the New York market) along with Boston and Fort Lauderdale, it’s the customers who would feed a larger airline’s cobrand deal.

But when he talks about United Airlines and JetBlue as two great customer service cultures, well, JetBlue is generally good in the air. They’re a disaster on the ground. The two airlines overlap most in the New York market. That’s a strong international departures city for United, more than a strong customer service one.