Marriott Guest Finds Crack Pipes In Hotel Room — Hotel Offers 10,000 Points [ROUNDUP]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- New Platinum welcome amenity choice: 10,000 bonus points or crack pipes
Found a bunch of crack pipes in my hotel room in Dallas, they gave me 10,000 points and an apology email.
by
u/FTWkansas in
marriott
- My favorite flight attendant comment on this, “my tombstone is gonna read ‘worst layover ever!'”
Gravestone of a flight attendant who died in a plane crash
by
u/haci in
interestingasfuck
- New signage, flooring and gate numbers, but not until sometime next year – gee, that’ll really make the miserable E concourse better?
- American Airlines pre-order sliders will be served with Smash Kitchen condiments presumably Smash Kitchen is investing in this as a marketing play. I’d never heard of them before but now they’ll be on my tray.
The biggest problem is usually that the condiments don’t come on the tray itself, and flight attendants often don’t know to look in the utensil drawer for them.
- X, née Twitter, will be launching bank and payment accounts and reportedly starting next month will be offering 6% with no direct deposit or debit transactions required, along with a 3% rebate debit card.
That’s a bit insane, and a clear money-losing proposition, so if this turns out to be accurate we’ll see how long they choose to light money on fire to acquire customers. But I’ll happily take the cash if they choose to airdrop it from helicopters like that. 3% back on debit for tax payments sounds especially appealing.
- Parents, think about how your child’s name will appear on an upgrade list when you’re naming them.
Are we still posting these?!
by
u/bernywalters in
americanairlines
Comments
that’s generous. I’d accept it and move on.
I’m with @Don G – while this would be awful compensation for a quality chain it’s actually quite generous for Marriott.