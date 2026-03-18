Southwest CEO’s Number One Travel Rule — He Doesn’t Trust His Own Airline With Checked Bags [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Southwest CEO Bob Jordan says his number one travel rule is never to check a bag. Who’s gonna tell him?
⏱️ TRANSPORTATION MINUTE
⏳ 60 SECONDS
1️⃣ CEO
🎯 NOTHING OFF THE TABLE
TODAY’S EDITION: @SouthwestAir CEO Bob Jordan ✈️
YOU DECIDE:
What snacks should Southwest add to their flights? COMMENT BELOW ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZvM0K026Yd
— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) March 17, 2026
By the way this is also the one rule he won’t let his own family break. American Airlines has consistently led in mishandled bags.
- Speaking of who’s gonna tell them?
- Delta’s 20-minute bag guarantee has to be requested within 2 hours, instead of 3 days
- Hyatt’s U.S. growth is coming from cheap conversions in small and midsize cities Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select and Unscripteds. I guess you earn elite night credit there and can spend points, sometimes low-end hotels offer good redemption value, and it addresses the biggest complaint about the chain which is footprint. Still… meh. (Skift)
- JetBlue leaning into premium.
“Interesting find. When Jetblue initially announced Domestic First in 2024, they planned 8 and 12 F seats.
In today's 8-K filing with the SEC, they state they're planning 12 and 16 F seats.” pic.twitter.com/uKYtVUzyn8
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) March 17, 2026
- The Onion: Southwest Airlines begins assigning chores (HT: Randy)
- Don’t finish that sentence!
Our flight is at gate C4. My second daughter said “Oh C4! Just like the [muffled sounds of being tackled by her sister]
— Charlotte Lee (@cljack) March 17, 2026
- I’m going to be punished in the afterlife for sharing this:
— AmericaReal (@AmericaReal3) March 16, 2026
Comments
Airline executives should be required by their shareholders to not only check all luggage when traveling, but sit in a middle seat in the rear third of the cabin.
I wonder who gets assigned to play Candy Crush.
Welcome to the carry-on-online club, Bob…
The gate bit reminds me of someone who recently posted on Reddit that they had drawn the six-character reservation of “GOBOOM”.
Checking luggage will do nothing but add complexity to irregular operations, which by their nature tend to be complex. Your bags might go another way than you meaning sitting in a baggage area or hopefully getting to or waiting for you at your destination. Just take your bags with you and pack light.
@George Romey — On this, at least, we agree. Phew!
“Hyatt’s U.S. growth is coming from cheap conversions in small and midsize cities Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select and Unscripteds.”
On the upside, those are 3 brands I could use for another Brand Explorer free night.
Expanding Hyatt is SO necessary. I’d gladly pay more versus having to endure more nights at Wyndham or Choice hotels which are barely a mattress and curtains. They did this in one of the cities I travel and let me tell you: night and day. And Hyatt always gets my money because they deliver MORE for my money. I feel the fear in this post that it will degrade the brand, but in my few anecdotal examples, that has absolutely NOT been the case. I say this, about to depart for a week of biz travel where my only options are Comfort, Quality & Wyndham…Give me MORE Hyatt locations PLEASE!