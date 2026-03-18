Southwest CEO’s Number One Travel Rule — He Doesn’t Trust His Own Airline With Checked Bags [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Southwest CEO Bob Jordan says his number one travel rule is never to check a bag. Who’s gonna tell him?

    By the way this is also the one rule he won’t let his own family break. American Airlines has consistently led in mishandled bags.

  • Speaking of who’s gonna tell them?

    Bought a banana
    by
    u/Ok_Significance3835 in
    HEB

  • Delta’s 20-minute bag guarantee has to be requested within 2 hours, instead of 3 days

  • Hyatt’s U.S. growth is coming from cheap conversions in small and midsize cities Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select and Unscripteds. I guess you earn elite night credit there and can spend points, sometimes low-end hotels offer good redemption value, and it addresses the biggest complaint about the chain which is footprint. Still… meh. (Skift)

  • JetBlue leaning into premium.

  • The Onion: Southwest Airlines begins assigning chores (HT: Randy)

  • Don’t finish that sentence!

  • I’m going to be punished in the afterlife for sharing this:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Airline executives should be required by their shareholders to not only check all luggage when traveling, but sit in a middle seat in the rear third of the cabin.

  4. The gate bit reminds me of someone who recently posted on Reddit that they had drawn the six-character reservation of “GOBOOM”.

  5. Checking luggage will do nothing but add complexity to irregular operations, which by their nature tend to be complex. Your bags might go another way than you meaning sitting in a baggage area or hopefully getting to or waiting for you at your destination. Just take your bags with you and pack light.

  7. “Hyatt’s U.S. growth is coming from cheap conversions in small and midsize cities Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select and Unscripteds.”

    On the upside, those are 3 brands I could use for another Brand Explorer free night.

  8. Expanding Hyatt is SO necessary. I’d gladly pay more versus having to endure more nights at Wyndham or Choice hotels which are barely a mattress and curtains. They did this in one of the cities I travel and let me tell you: night and day. And Hyatt always gets my money because they deliver MORE for my money. I feel the fear in this post that it will degrade the brand, but in my few anecdotal examples, that has absolutely NOT been the case. I say this, about to depart for a week of biz travel where my only options are Comfort, Quality & Wyndham…Give me MORE Hyatt locations PLEASE!

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