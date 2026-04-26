United Told A Flight Attendant Injured On A Trip She Had An Extra Year To Return — Then Fired Her Anyway

I read about what sounded like a crazy case at United Airlines, and just had to read more.

A United Airlines flight attendant was injured, went on medical leave, and tried to return to work before the deadline given to her in a letter from the airline.



But the airline told her the date in the letter was a mistake, it was too late, and she no longer had a job.



She sued and lost. United obtained costs.

Wow, that seemed like a real jerk move for United to seek legal costs from an out of work employee they’d let go after a work-related injury! So I read the case and everything started making a little more sense.

Angela Tien worked for United as a flight attendant from 2013 until January 25, 2022. On October 30, 2018 she fell at a layover hotel and injured her knees, left elbow, left shoulder, and left wrist. She went on medical leave and had surgery.

United’s leave letter told her that she had until January 25, 2023 to return to work otherwise she’d lose her job. United made a mistake – under the union contract, maximum medical leave is three years. They should have said January 25, 2022.

When she was fired, thinking she still had a year to return, she sued. She said she’d have tried to come bad with an accommodation or seek another position at the airline. They didn’t even contact her in interim. After she was fired, she alleges that she was told she should have known she didn’t have more time because she can “do math” and United had no obligation to correct the letter.

United won summary judgment, arguing that the Railway Labor Act and union contract preempted the flight attendant’s claims, because it turns on interpreting the collective bargaining agreement’s leave provisions.

The airline’s position was that she (1) was terminated for a nondiscriminatory reason (exhausting contractual leave), (2) she had not been medically cleared to return as a flight attendant (3) had not requested another position or accommodation other than leave, and she had been granted the leave she had requested.

It wasn’t a frivolous claim – the case wasn’t dismissed. She just didn’t win harassment or discrimination claims based on the evidence, and didn’t successfully argue that United’s letter trumps the union contract – which became a limit, not a benefit. That seems unfortunate, United should have owned their mistake in some way.

But the striking thing was going after costs against an out of work ex-employee, knowing that those costs probably aren’t going to be recoverable anyway (she can’t afford to pay).

But that’s a basic entitlement under federal civil procedure. This isn’t attorney’s fees, it’s basic litigation expenses going to the prevailing party (deposition transcripts, court reporter fees, copying costs, etc.).

United requested about $22,000. That was initially reduced to $12,516. And the judge reduced it to $0.

United did not get costs. It seems appalling to try. But the reasons they’d have spent time and money seeking it seem like:

Appeal leverage. They can agree to walk away from costs if the flight attendant gives up on appeals.

They can agree to walk away from costs if the flight attendant gives up on appeals. Scare other employees away from suing. You need to be really sure of your case to file if losing might bankrupt you.

At some level, though, I have to wonder what’s the point of AFA-CWA if the union didn’t protect this woman in a case like this – holding United to its written guidance for when she needed to return to work?