Airline Pilots Rarely Talk To Passengers But One United Captain Shows How Much Loyalty Airlines Leave On The Table

Flight attendants will tell you that they are primarily there for safety. That is true. The government requires them. But it’s only half the role. They serve drinks, welcome customers, and they embody the airline.

Pilots are there for safety, too. But most of the time their relationship with the customer stops at the reinforced cockpit door. When they step out and interact with customers, they’re heroes.

One United Airlines customer shares how it reinforced is loyalty when the pilot came out before departure, explained the weather and even joked about taking a passenger vote to turn their Washington, D.C. flight into a trip to Hawaii. That was bigger, to him, than his upgrade.

✈️ I travel a lot and I’ve witnessed @united Airlines rapidly improve over the last few years to the number one spot. I basically fly no one else now. This morning (my first class upgrade was comped), the Captain came out and gave a whole talk on the weather (before taking a… pic.twitter.com/372HGg1eua — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) July 13, 2026

That was a couple of minutes. The airline didn’t pay extra for it, but it delivered real value to the cabin and to everyone each passenger told about it.

A Captain Can Change The Whole Tone Of A Flight

The captain holds tremendous esteem from passengers, as well as authority. A flight attendant or gate agent can give exactly the same delay update, but when the person in command stands in the cabin, looks passengers in the eye and explains what’s going on, someone customers respect sees them and they feel respected back. People love that:

Those are unusually large gestures. A pilot can also stand at the boarding door, make a useful PA announcement, hand a frequent flyer a short note, or invite a family into the cockpit at the end of the flight when it’s not a quick turn.

When Would Pilots Squeeze In The Time To Interact With Customers?

There’s a lot of time during a flight when pilots might actually have the time. Only a very small percentage of an Airbus narrowbody flight will involve manual flying. Once at cruise the workload lessons. Much of the real work is prior to takeoff – accepting the aircraft; reviewing weather, NOTAMs and maintenance status; checking fuel; and communicating with dispatch.

But time at cruise isn’t when the pilot will be interacting with passengers – the flight deck door has to remain closed and locked. Sterile cockpit rules prohibit nonessential activities below 10,000 feet as well. Still, there’s often an opportunity on the ground, before the door closes, or at the gate during a delay.

Why Pilots Rarely Do This, And How To Change That

It is easy to say pilots should interact more with passengers. When do they do it? Why would they bother? They earn the same paycheck whether they do or not. The airline benefits, the customer benefits, the pilot doesn’t really – and they’re the one that it’s optional for.

Meanwhile, there’s downside risk, too. One awkward joke or badly phrased answer to a customer that gets recorded might be posted online and sent to management.

And not everyone is really cut out for it. You want pilots with judgment and skill, and that doesn’t always go along with public speaking and hospitality.

So it needs to be natural, voluntary, and rewarded. United CEO Scott Kirby emphasizes during base visits that he wants pilots getting out of the cockpit talking to customers, usually at the gate.

Pilot trading cards are a great tool for breaking down barriers and creating a natural mechanism for passenger-pilot interactions. They give a passenger a reason to approach a pilot and give the pilot something easy to offer.

Delays are a great opportunity for these interactions, because not only can a pilot offer an update they can share an explanation. Airlines can give pilots a small number of recognition items for milestones and recovery in their electronic flight bag. They can ‘pre-approve’ a recovery budget rather than making the captain wonder whether their expense report will get approved.

Compare net promoter scores during disruptions with and without timely pilot updates, controlling for delay length, route and cause. Often airlines look at on-time NPS because delays dwarf everything else an airline does. But Delta recently told pilots that these scores improve significantly during disruptions when they provide timely updates and engage positively.

American Airlines says that one point of Net Promoter Score improvement is worth $50 million to $100 million in revenue. That’s enough to justify branded cards, modest recovery authority and honoring pilots who give a couple extra minutes of time when it’s available.

While the cockpit door must remain locked in flight, at the gate airlines need to encourage pilots to help break down that cultural wall.

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