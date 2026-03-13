“Airport Karen” Attacks Passenger At American Airlines LaGuardia Check-In — Port Authority Police Take Her Down

Video has gone viral of a passenger takedown at New York LaGuardia American Airlines check-in. The video opens with Port Authority Police in the midst of the intervention. Two uniformed officers are controlling the woman at the counter, and at the 12 second mark the officers move to take her down. She winds up on the floor being restrained.

The clip doesn’t show what precipitated this, but it’s being circulated under titles like “Crazy Karen Attacks Woman at the Airport.” This would have happened while the passengers were waiting in line at the American counter.

For me, this video is a reminder of just how much law enforcement exists on-property at an airport. And LaGuardia isn’t going to have some of the agencies on-site that you’ll find at New York JFK and Newark, because it lacks a customs facility so immigration issues aren’t handled for commercial passengers there.

You’ve still got police, airport security, drug enforcement, FBI and others. It’s one of the worst possible places to cause a disturbance of any kind. This is the result.

And we see it over and over, when passengers jump the counter when they’re not allowed to board without shoes, attack a gate agent who demands the passenger check her bag, or demand to see the manager.