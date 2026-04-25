American Airlines Is Making Delay Meal Vouchers Easier To Get — Issuing Them To Entire Flights At Once

American Airlines is making it easier for passengers to receive meal vouchers they’re entitled to when a flight delay of 3 or more hours is the airline’s fault.

When the delay or cancellation is caused by American, AA says it will rebook customers and, upon request, provide hotel vouchers for overnight delays away from home, hotel transportation, and meal vouchers if the delay is 3+ hours after scheduled departure.

In contrast, when the disruption is beyond American’s control (e.g. weather, air traffic control) passengers are responsible for their own overnight accommodations, meals, and incidental expenses.

Electronic vouchers replaced paper in 2018. But the system required an agent to trigger the offer and manually qualify the customer.

And there was an email address problem, where the booking email might belong to an assistant, family member, or travel arranger rather than the stranded passenger. Getting them through the app and website is an improvement.

In a move towards much greater efficiency, American Airlines now lets agents hand out meal vouchers in bulk, to an entire flight at a time – not just passenger-by-passenger.

There’s no new passenger entitlement. They aren’t raising the value of meal vouchers. But this fixes the process of passengers lining up to request these.

The HMT “Flight Level Meals” tool now lets Superusers issue meal vouchers to an entire eligible flight, or multiple reservations, in a single transaction. Superusers can also review historical delay codes and override eligibility. More More people who are entitled to vouchers should get them. It’s still just $12, though, and that doesn’t go very far.

Interestingly, the advisory flags qualifying flights having 3 hour delays with at least “90 minutes controllable.” The published rule is a 3-hour delay that’s controllable (the airline’s fault). The actual internal rule is a 3-hour delay, where at least 90 minutes is the airline’s fault.

This solves for mixed-cause delays.



Say a flight is delayed 45 minutes by weather, then 100 minutes by maintenance, then another 45 minutes by crew availability – that’s 2 hours 15 minutes that’s controllable, and 45 minutes by weather. The three hour delay isn’t all controllable!



But a customer should still get the voucher. That’s potentially customer-friendly versus requiring all 3 hours to be controllable.



This is also why Superusers are given historical delay code visibility and override power.

I certainly prefer these vouchers over the old ‘refresh and refuel carts’ that US Airways management imposed a dozen years ago as a cost-saving measure, where they’d roll out chips, fruit and bottles of water to gates with delayed flights.

The Mix ‘n Munch snack boxes they handed out cost just $1.47 so a lot less than $12 per passenger (reduced by breakage). The snack boxes that didn’t get taken could be saved, with a 90-day shelf life. Meal vouchers came back under DOT pressure in 2022.

$12 doesn’t go very far at airport prices. You might not use the voucher if you’re eating in a lounge. But you can load the value onto your Starbucks card. (Chick-fil-A and Panera can work, too.)